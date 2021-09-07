Identiv Sets September 2021 Financial Conference Schedule

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. ( INVE), a global leader in digital identification and security, will participate in the following virtual financial conferences in September 2021.
10th Annual Gateway Conference
Presenting on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 1:30 PM ET
Webcast: Register and Join
2021 Colliers Institutional Investor Conference
Thursday, September 9, 2021
One-on-one meetings only
Lake Street 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
One-on-one meetings only
To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation, or receive additional information, please contact your conference representative or Identiv’s investor relations team at +1 949.574.3860 or [email protected].
About Identiv
Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv's platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and Sophie Pearson
Gateway Investor Relations
+1 949.574.3860
[email protected]
Media Contact:
[email protected]
