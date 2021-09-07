Three Days Only! Southwest Airlines Brings Back Limited-Time Offer For Promotional Companion Pass

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) announced today its promotional Companion Pass® offer is back and ready for takeoff. As part of Southwest Airlines® Wanna Get Away® campaign, Rapid Rewards Members who qualify have the ability to travel with a Companion in January and February of 2022. As travelers continue to get out there and explore new destinations, or reconnect with places and people that are important to them, Southwest offers a challenge to Members of its Rapid Rewards loyalty program, 'Why fly alone? When Rapid Rewards Members can travel with their Companion for free!'*

Rapid Rewards® Members who act fast can earn a Companion Pass* valid for unlimited usage from Jan. 6, 2022, through Feb. 28, 2022, by registering for this promotion, purchasing a Southwest revenue flight from now through Sept. 9, 2021, and then traveling one of those booked reservations from Sept. 9, 2021, through Nov. 18, 2021.**

"We believe in taking care of our Customers and are thrilled to bring back our Companion Pass promotion," said Corbitt Burns, Southwest Airlines' Director of Rapid Rewards. "With this promotion, we hope to give our Members—new or long-time loyalists, a glimpse of all the unique benefits we offer with our Rapid Rewards program."

Companion Pass is a unique benefit among U.S. airlines and allows qualifying Customers to designate one person to fly with them, free of airline charges (does not include taxes and fees from $5.60 one-way) every time the Customer purchases or redeems points for a flight.* So pick that special someone for that desired getaway, whether that be a friend, partner, spouse, family member, or basically anyone—and get ready for takeoff. Visit Southwest.com for the full list of terms and conditions.

Join Rapid Rewards

The Rapid Rewards program is designed around a simple concept—make earning reward flights faster and easier. With Rapid Rewards, Members qualify for unlimited reward seats, there are no blackout dates, and points do not expire. Customers can create an account to become a Rapid Rewards Member at Southwest.com.

OFFER TERMS AND CONDITIONS

* Passenger must still pay related taxes and fees, which begin at $5.60 each way.

** Register for this promotion, then book one round trip or two one-way Southwest flights between 8:00 a.m. (Central Standard Time) on Sept. 7, 2021, through 11:59 p.m. (Central Standard Time) on Sept. 9, 2021, for travel dates from Sept. 7, 2021, through Nov. 18, 2021 (the "Promotion Period"), and fly during the Promotion Period to earn a Promotional Companion Pass valid for use between Jan. 6, 2022, through Feb. 28, 2022. To register for this promotion, Customers need to provide their Southwest Rapid Rewards account number at the time of registration. If a Customer does not have a Rapid Rewards account number, them may register for an account by going online to Southwest.com/rapidrewards to become a Member. Rapid Rewards accounts are free to create. Members must register for this promotion, book a Southwest flight between 8:00 a.m. (Central Standard Time) on Sept. 7, 2021, through 11:59 p.m. CST on Sept. 9, 2021, for travel during the Promotion Period, and fly during the Promotion Period. Registration must be completed prior to booking and commencement of travel. The promotion is valid on new qualifying revenue flights booked between 8:00 a.m. (Central Standard Time) on Sept. 7, 2021, through 11:59 p.m. (Central Standard Time) on Sept. 9, 2021, for travel during the Promotion Period and flown within the Promotion Period. A Member's qualifying flight must be booked through Southwest.com between 8:00 a.m. (Central Standard Time) on Sept. 7, 2021, through 11:59 p.m. (Central Standard Time) on Sept. 9, 2021 for travel that must be completed during the Promotion Period. A Member's Rapid Rewards account number must be entered at the time of booking the Member's qualifying flight to earn a Promotional Companion Pass valid for use between Jan. 6, 2022, through Feb. 28, 2022. A qualifying one-way flight for this promotion is a one-way revenue flight on Southwest Airlines® from an origin city to a destination city, including any intermediate stops and/or connections on Southwest Airlines. A qualifying round trip flight for this promotion is a round trip revenue flight on Southwest Airlines from an origin city to a destination city and back to the originating airport or carrier-recognized co-terminal. The promotion is valid on new reservations booked within the Promotion Period only. Travel booked or flown prior to registration for this promotion is not eligible for this Promotional Companion Pass offer. Companion Pass, charter flights, reward and group travel, and Southwest Vacations® packages do not qualify as one-way or round trip revenue flights for this promotion. Changes made to any itinerary after purchase of a one-way or round trip revenue flight may eliminate qualification for this promotion.The Promotional Companion Pass is valid from Jan, 6, 2022, through Feb. 28, 2022, and allows the Member to designate one person to fly with them, free of airline charges* (does not include taxes and fees from $5.60 one-way) on flights purchased by the Member from Jan. 6, 2022, through Feb. 28, 2022, booked through Southwest, and completed between Jan. 6, 2022, through Feb. 28, 2022. No points, Tier, or Companion Pass qualifying points will be awarded for flights taken by the Companion when flying on a Promotional Companion Pass or Companion Pass reservation. Members may change their designated Companion up to three times while they have Promotional Companion Pass. If the Member earns Companion Pass in 2022 by earning 125,000 Companion Pass qualifying points or by flying 100 qualifying flights, any changes to their designated Companion during the time of the Promotional Companion Pass will reduce the number of changes a Member make to their designated Companion in the 2022 calendar year. For example, if a Member earns a Promotional Companion Pass through this promotion, change their designated Companion twice during the validity period for Promotional Companion Pass, and later in 2022 earn Companion Pass, they would only be able to change their designated Companion one more time in 2022. The Companion Pass is not transferable. All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply and can be found at Southwest.com/rrterms. Southwest reserves the right to amend, suspend, or change the Rapid Rewards program and/or Rapid Rewards program rules at any time without notice. Rapid Rewards Members do not acquire property rights in accrued points. The number of points needed for a particular Southwest flight is set by Southwest and will vary depending on destination, time, day of travel, demand, fare type, point redemption rate, and other factors, and is subject to change at any time until the booking is confirmed. ©2021 Southwest Airlines Co.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 51st year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 54,000 Employees to a Customer base that topped 130 million Passengers in 2019. Southwest has a robust network of point-to-point service with a strong presence across top leisure and business markets. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii; Cozumel, Mexico; Miami; Palm Springs, Calif.; Steamboat Springs; and Montrose (Telluride), Colo. Thus far in 2021, Southwest has initiated service to Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton both on Feb. 14; Savannah/Hilton Head and Colorado Springs both on March 11; Houston (Bush) and Santa Barbara, Calif. both on April 12; Fresno, Calif. on April 25; Destin/Fort Walton Beach on May 6; Myrtle Beach, S.C. on May 23; Bozeman, Mont. on May 27; Jackson, Miss. on June 6; and Eugene, Ore. on Aug. 29. The carrier will begin service to Bellingham, Wash. on Nov. 7; and Syracuse on Nov. 14.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees well-being and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, along with a federal mandate requiring every person to wear a mask at all times throughout each flight. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA®.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/three-days-only-southwest-airlines-brings-back-limited-time-offer-for-promotional-companion-pass-301370537.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.