William Blair Commentary: ESG Concerns Limit East African Oil and Gas Outlook

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

William Blair Commentary: ESG Concerns Limit East African Oil and Gas Outlook

By Yvette Babb

Author's Avatar
Sydnee Gatewood
Sep 07, 2021

Summary

  • Over the medium term, these countries’ success in developing their oil-exporting capacity could be transformative in galvanizing large amounts of export revenue.
  • We are acutely aware of the East African oil and gas sector being negatively impacted by a focus on green products.
Article's Main Image

East Africa was one of the fastest-growing regions of Africa leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, and many countries that comprise this region have compelling commodity potential. How might this transformation happen? And what are the risks to investors in emerging markets debt?

East Africa is the eastern subregion of the African continent. Although 19 territories make up East Africa in the United Nations statistics division scheme of geographic regions, we are focusing on three today: Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

Why does East Africa matter? We tend to overweight frontier markets because we believe the risk premium there is structurally mispriced.

East African countries are generally oil importers, with the exception of some hydrocarbon production out of Tanzania. But in these countries, oil and gas exports have the potential to be transformational.

Over the short term—say, the next two to three years—one consideration when we’re evaluating the performance potential of the external sectors and their current account deficits is the fact that these countries are not commodity exporters, and thus can potentially suffer from a deterioration in terms of trade as oil prices rise.

Over the medium term, these countries’ success in developing their oil-exporting capacity could be transformative in galvanizing large amounts of export revenue, as well as boosting government revenue (if done transparently, and in a way whereby there is a sound public finance management system to account for those inflows).

However, we’re still reluctant to be very optimistic about those outlooks. At times in the past in Africa, the expectation of large amounts of revenue has not ensured a sound fiscal path. Mozambique and Ghana come to mind; there, great expectations of substantial inflows fueled expenditures and widened fiscal budgets. We would loath to see that occur across East Africa.

We must also remember that oil and gas were discovered long ago in these countries, but they still have not become oil exporters. Uganda first found oil in 2006; 15 years later, we’re discussing a potential financial investment there that would galvanize large amounts of foreign direct investment into the sector.

But it’s highly uncertain, in my view, because we are also at a very different point in time when it comes to considerations for new investments in oil and gas—specifically, around climate change. Banks are changing their policies and decarbonizing their portfolios, as are investors. So, we are acutely aware of the East African oil and gas sector being negatively impacted by a focus on green products.

Uganda’s GET FiT program—jointly developed by the government of Uganda, Electricity Regulatory Authority, and KfW Development Bank to leverage private investment into renewable energy generation projects in Uganda—is also facing large uncertainty because of the country’s tax regime; there are also practical issues regarding the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), which is intended to transport crude oil from Uganda’s oil fields to the Port of Tanga, Tanzania, on the Indian Ocean.

In sum, East Africa could have substantial commercial oil production by 2025. That in and of itself could be quite a positive from an investor perspective because it generates foreign proceeds that these countries could use, particularly to service some of their existing debt.

But there are many hurdles to be crossed, and looking at a longer-term horizon, as managers of emerging markets debt, we are cautious about these countries’ ability to deliver and concerned around the environmental hurdles that these oil and gas projects face.

Yvette Babb is a portfolio managers on William Blair’s Emerging Markets Debt Team.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment