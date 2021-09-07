Ford Names Doug Field Chief Advanced Technology and Embedded Systems Officer

Ford Motor Company today named Doug Field as the company’s chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer as it continues to advance its Ford+ growth plan.

Field joins Ford from Apple, where he served as VP, Special Projects. Before that, he was senior vice president, Engineering, at Tesla. His appointment to Ford is effective today, and he reports to Ford President and CEO Jim Farley.

“Doug is one of the world’s most respected engineering and product design leaders and has been a driving force behind breakthrough products across auto, tech and mobility, including at Apple, Tesla and Segway,” Farley said. “His talent and commitment to innovation that improves customers’ lives will be invaluable as we build out our Ford+ plan to deliver awesome products, always-on customer relationships and ever-improving user experiences. We are thrilled Doug chose to join Ford and help write the next amazing chapter of this great company.”

Field will lead Ford’s Embedded Software and Hardware organization currently consisting of Vehicle Controls, Enterprise Connectivity, Features, Integration & Validation, Architecture & Platform, Driver Assistance Technology and Digital Engineering Tools. This includes:

Leading design, development and implementation of the Blue Oval Intelligence tech stack for Ford, Lincoln and Ford Pro products to create intuitive, always-on experiences for customers

Delivering customer-facing attributes, technologies and features, such as infotainment, navigation, driver-assist technology, connected services and vehicle cybersecurity

Developing scalable technology platforms that can be deployed across Ford global products

Leading and managing relationships with key technology partners and the digital developer ecosystem

Leading Ford Power-Up over-the-air updates to delight customers, improve quality and reduce costs

“I’m thrilled to be joining Ford as it embraces a transition to a new, complex and fascinating period in the auto industry,” Field said. “It will be a privilege to help Ford deliver a new generation of experiences built on the shift to electrification, software and digital experiences, and autonomy. I’m committed to helping the team make those experiences seamless, delightful and continually advancing over time.”

Field will partner closely with Hau Thai-Tang, Ford’s chief product platform and operations officer, to create the next generation of Ford’s connected products and experiences. Thai-Tang will continue to oversee Product Development, Purchasing, Design, Research & Advanced Engineering, EPLM / D-Ford, Advanced Manufacturing and Ford Ion Park.

“Doug’s track record of innovation and expertise with embedded systems will help Ford accelerate the development and implementation of our Blue Oval Intelligence tech stack,” Thai-Tang said. “I’m excited to partner with and learn from Doug as we bring our Ford+ plan to life.”

For Field, this marks a return to Ford where he began his career as a development engineer from 1987 to 1993.

“I’ve always felt a deep connection to Ford. Ford products have been in my life as long as I can remember – F-150s on my dad’s farm, a ’65 Continental picking us up at my wedding and my thrill when I discovered the brilliant elegance in the design of the Model T,” Field said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to help the team build the next generation of iconic Ford vehicles and prepare Ford for the next hundred years.”

Field said his learnings and approach – developed over decades of product development across auto, mobility and tech sectors – will inform his work at Ford.

“There is a set of common principles that unite companies building world-changing products,” he said. “A fundamentals approach to engineering, grounded in physics. A relentless pursuit of excellence in everything they do. An integrated way of thinking about all the disciplines that come together when developing new products. And a sensitivity to design, and why customers fall in love with products and brands. I am lucky enough to have worked in teams and companies that embody these principles, and I know they will be a part of building great products and experiences at Ford.”

