Peak Fintech Receives Approval for Common Shares to Begin Trading on NASDAQ

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Peak Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTCQX: PKKFF) ("Peak" or the "Company"), an innovative Fintech service provider and manager of the Cubeler Business Hub, today announced that the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC has approved the listing of the Company's common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("NASDAQ").

"The listing of our shares on the NASDAQ represents a significant milestone for the Company as we look to expand our operations beyond China and share our story with a broader network of investors," said Peak CEO Johnson Joseph.

Peak's common shares will begin trading on the NASDAQ on Thursday September 9, 2021 under the symbol "TNT". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "PKKFF" until market close on Wednesday September 8, 2021.

About Peak Fintech Group Inc.:

Peak Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) subsidiaries operating primarily in the commercial lending industry. Peak's subsidiaries bring together lending financial institutions and businesses to create the Cubeler Business Hub, an ecosystem where analytics and artificial intelligence are used to facilitate transactions among members of the ecosystem. For more information: http://www.peakfintechgroup.com

For more information, please contact: CHF Capital Markets MZ Group – MZ North America Peak Fintech Group Cathy Hume, CEO Mark Schwalenberg, CFA Barry Ellison, Director of Marketing and

Communications 416-868-1079 ext.: 251 1-312-261-6430 514-340-7775 ext.: 521 [email protected] [email protected] [email protected]

Follow Peak Fintech Group Inc. on social media:

Twitter: @peakfintech

Facebook: @peakfintech

LinkedIn: Peak Fintech

YouTube: Peak Fintech

Forward-Looking Statements / Information:

This news release may include certain forward-looking information, including statements relating to business and operating strategies, plans and prospects for revenue growth, using words including "anticipate", "believe", "could", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "project", "seek", "should", "will", "would" and similar expressions, which are intended to identify a number of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information reflects current views with respect to current events and is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as may be required by applicable laws, rules and regulations. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating any forward-looking information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peak-fintech-receives-approval-for-common-shares-to-begin-trading-on-nasdaq-301370645.html

SOURCE Peak Fintech Group Inc.