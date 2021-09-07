Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Names Head of Investor Relations

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Names Head of Investor Relations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DOVER, Del., Sept. 7, 2021

DOVER, Del., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) announces that Alexander Whitelam has joined the Company as Head of Investor Relations, effective Aug. 24.

Chesapeake_Utilities_Corporation_Whitelam_headshot_2021.jpg

In this newly created role, Whitelam will be responsible for communicating Chesapeake Utilities' strategy and commitment to being a leader in the delivery of affordable, reliable and sustainable energy solutions. The role also highlights the Company's commitment to enhancing its engagement with key external stakeholders, including shareholders and the equity research analyst community.

"Given his financial acumen and prior investor relations experience, Alex will be a tremendous asset as we continue to play an integral role in the country's energy transition and capitalize on exciting new growth opportunities to drive long-term value for our stakeholders," said Beth Cooper, executive vice president, chief financial officer and assistant corporate secretary. "In collaboration with our finance and senior leadership teams, Alex will help define and develop our investor relations strategies including targeted shareholder engagement activities."

Whitelam most recently served as senior manager of investor relations at AMETEK, Inc., a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. Additionally, he concurrently served as secretary and treasurer of the AMETEK Foundation, the company's charitable giving arm. Prior to AMETEK, Whitelam served as manager of investor relations at Aqua America, which is now part of Essential Utilities. Earlier in his career, Whitelam held positions of increasing responsibility in the financial services sector with BNY Mellon and Wells Fargo.

Whitelam holds a bachelor's degree in finance from West Virginia University. He also holds the Investor Relations Charter certification through the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) and in July 2020, was named to NIRI's "40 Under 40" list. Whitelam serves as executive vice president and board member of NIRI's Philadelphia chapter and volunteers in leadership capacities with various charitable organizations in the region.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, which is engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; mobile compressed natural gas (CNG) utility services and solutions; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com and on the Annual Report Microsite at cpkannualreport.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Beth W. Cooper
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Assistant Treasurer
302-734-6022
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH98200&sd=2021-09-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesapeake-utilities-corporation-names-head-of-investor-relations-301370612.html

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH98200&Transmission_Id=202109071500PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH98200&DateId=20210907
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment