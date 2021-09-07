Logo
Now Selling: New Homes From Top National Homebuilder in Celebrated Vegas Area Development

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Century Communities invites buyers and agents to explore Suncrest at Cadence in Henderson

PR Newswire

HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 7, 2021

HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce that new homes are now selling at its anticipated new community in Henderson, NV. Named Suncrest at Cadence, the new home community is part of the sought-after Cadence planned community, boasting resort-style amenities like 450 acres of open space, multiple parks—including the 50-acre central park—splash pads, a pool, sports courts, trail access and more. Cadence also offers quick access to popular attractions like Lake Mead and the Galleria at Sunset shopping mall.

Century_Communities_Cadence.jpg

New homes at Suncrest at Cadence will feature a variety of inspired two-story single-family layouts with up to 5 bedrooms, up to 3,262 square feet, up to 3-bay garages, and exceptional included features like Century Community's smart home package. Interested homebuyers and real estate agents are encouraged to stop by to learn about available homes and tour Suncrest at Cadence's four stunning models.

Learn more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Suncrest.

"We can't wait for homebuyers to check out everything that Suncrest at Cadence has to offer, located within one of the Las Vegas area's best planned communities, packed with amenities for residents to enjoy year-round," said Robb Beville, Nevada Division President. "Giving homebuyers the opportunity to purchase their dream home in this exceptional location is a real thrill."

MORE ABOUT SUNCREST AT CADENCE:

  • New homes from the mid $400s
  • Six floor plans and 125 homesites
  • Four model homes available for tour
  • 3 to 5 bed, 2.5 bath, 2- to 3-bay garages
  • 1,955 to 3,262 square feet
  • Flex spaces, lofts and more included

Sales Center:
1083 N. Water Street
Henderson, NV 89011

For more information, call 702.202.4643.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 40 markets across the United States, and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Century_Communities_Suncrest.jpg

Century_Communities_Cadence_Pools.jpg

Century_Communities_PURPLE_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA98163&sd=2021-09-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/now-selling-new-homes-from-top-national-homebuilder-in-celebrated-vegas-area-development-301370622.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA98163&Transmission_Id=202109071505PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA98163&DateId=20210907
