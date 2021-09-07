Logo
DraftKings Announces Jason Park's Participation in Upcoming Virtual Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

BOSTON, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. ( DKNG) today announced that Jason Park, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following conference:

  • Bank of America Securities Gaming and Lodging Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The panel is scheduled for 2:15PM ET.

Registration, and the live video and audio portions of the Bank of America Securities Gaming and Lodging Conference, can be accessed on the DraftKings Investor Relations website.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 7 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB, an official sports betting partner of the NFL, an official betting operator of PGA TOUR and the official betting operator of UFC. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

Media Contact

[email protected]
@DraftKingsNews

Investor Contact

[email protected]

