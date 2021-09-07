SOC Telemed Announces Introductory Conference Call with New Leadership

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD), the largest national provider of acute care telemedicine, today announced that the Company will host an introductory conference call with new leadership, which was announced on September 1, 2021.

Dr. Chris Gallagher, CEO of the Company, and Joe Greskoviak, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, will host the call on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 5 p.m. ET.

Dial-In Numbers

Domestic: (877) 292-0959

International: (412) 542-4143

Passcode: please ask to join the SOC Telemed call

A live audio webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at investors.soctelemed.com. A webcast replay will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call at the same web link.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ: TLMD) is the leading national provider of acute telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations since 2004. Build on proven and scalable infrastructure as an enterprise-wide solution, SOC's technology platform, Telemed IQ, rapidly deploys and seamlessly optimizes telemedicine programs across the continuum of care. SOC provides a supportive and dedicated partner presence, virtually delivering patient care through teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, teleCritical Care, telePulmonology, teleInfectious Disease, teleNephrology, teleMaternal-Fetal Medicine and other service lines, enabling healthcare organizations to build sustainable telemedicine programs across clinical specialties. SOC enables organizations to enrich their care models and touch more lives by supplying healthcare teams with industry-leading solutions that drive improved clinical care, patient outcomes and organizational health. The company was the first provider of acute clinical telemedicine services to earn The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and has maintained that accreditation every year since inception. For more information, visit www.soctelemed.com.

Media Relations:

Lauren Shankman

Trevelino/Keller

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Steve Rubis

Vice President, Investor Relations

SOC Telemed

P: (214) 681-7991

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soc-telemed-announces-introductory-conference-call-with-new-leadership-301370523.html

SOURCE SOC Telemed