Aaron's & NFL Legend Deliver Dream Homes To Two Single Moms

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2021

ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company (NYSE: AAN), a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, partnered with former NFL standout Warrick Dunn in August to fully furnish houses for two first-time homeowners in Dacula, Ga., and Roseville, Mich., as part of Warrick Dunn Charities' (WDC) "Homes for the Holidays" program.

Aarons_Logo.jpg

Aaron's collaborated with WDC on the two surprises, which marked the 193rd and 194th home celebrations for the organization. "Homes for the Holidays" rewards single parents who are actively working to achieve first-time homeownership by alleviating additional financial burdens that can come with establishing a new home. While the houses themselves are constructed and financed through Habitat for Humanity, the surprise comes when the families discover they are fully furnished and stocked by Aaron's – a $10,000 commitment for each home in the program.

"First-time homeownership can be a daunting challenge, and it is incredibly rewarding to see our contributions ease the stress of these important milestones for these families," said Douglas Lindsay, Chief Executive Officer of The Aaron's Company, Inc. "Warrick's impact continues to touch all corners of the country, and we are grateful for the opportunity to showcase our belief in 'The Power of Give' through this 18-year partnership."

The first of the August celebrations took place in Dacula, Ga., where Dominican Republic-native Jomayra and her two teenage children were delighted to discover their new home was move-in ready. Having previously stayed in a neighborhood riddled with crime, Jomayra was thrilled to move her family to a community where they could live without worry of violence. The second event was in Roseville, Mich., just outside of Detroit. A U.S. Postal Service Worker and mother of four, Cieara had longed for a home to call her own, where her four young children could grow together and prosper. Upon entering their new dream home, one of Cieara's youngest children exclaimed, "I want to stay here forever!" See a Warrick Dunn video message here.

"I continue to be inspired by these women who have worked relentlessly to give their children the best lives possible, all driven by love and the hope for a better tomorrow," said Warrick Dunn. "The recent passing of my former coach and mentor, Bobby Bowden, reminded me of the drive and compassion he instilled in me as a player, which to this day serves as a key inspiration for the work my organization does to change lives in communities across the country."

In addition to the furnishings provided by Aaron's, Dunn's charity also provided a $5,000 down-payment assistance check to each family and finishing touches with the help of Ryan Jumonville.

About The Aaron's Company
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron's engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. For more information, visit Aarons.com or investor.aarons.com.

About Warrick Dunn Charities
Warrick Dunn Charities, Inc. is inspired by its founder's life journey and empowers families to break the cycle of generational poverty and achieve a better quality of life for all. Homes for the Holidays partners with local community organizations to reduce the financial burden on single parent homeowners by fully furnishing their new house, providing down payment assistance, and stocking the pantry with food and other household necessities.

Since 1997, "Homes for the Holidays" has rewarded 194 single parents nationwide who have achieved first-time homeownership. Today, Warrick Dunn Charities, Inc. has expanded their flagship Homes for the Holidays initiative with three additional programs: Count on Your Future, SCULPT, and Hearts for Community Service Scholarships. Together, our four programs are dedicated to strengthening families and transforming communities by combating poverty, hunger, and improving their quality of life academically, socially, and economically. For more information, visit www.wdc.org.

favicon.png?sn=CL97715&sd=2021-09-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarons--nfl-legend-deliver-dream-homes-to-two-single-moms-301370379.html

SOURCE The Aaron's Company, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL97715&Transmission_Id=202109071615PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL97715&DateId=20210907
