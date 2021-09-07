Logo
Hamilton Lane Announces Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Sept. 7, 2021

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Private markets asset management firm Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ: HLNE) ("Hamilton Lane") today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 950,751 shares of Class A common stock, in the aggregate, to be sold by Hamilton Lane and certain selling stockholders, subject to market and other conditions.

Hamilton Lane intends to use the proceeds from the sale of its shares to settle in cash exchanges of membership units in Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. held by certain of its members. Hamilton Lane will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as book-running manager and underwriter for this offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement (Registration No. 333-258567), including a prospectus and related prospectus supplement, filed by Hamilton Lane with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These documents may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting:

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
Attention: Prospectus Department
180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor
New York, New York 10014
Telephone: 1 (866) 718-1649
Email: [email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 475 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has $757 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $92 billion in discretionary assets and $665 billion in advisory assets, as of June 30, 2021. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss management's current views with respect to, among other things, the anticipated amount and terms of the offering and whether the offering will be completed. All forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different. For more information regarding the risks and uncertainties that we face, you should refer to the "Risk Factors" detailed in the prospectus and prospectus supplement related to the offering, as well as those in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and in our subsequent reports filed from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law.

favicon.png?sn=PH96981&sd=2021-09-07 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hamilton-lane-announces-public-offering-of-class-a-common-stock-301370689.html

SOURCE Hamilton Lane

