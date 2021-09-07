Logo
Cano Health to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MIAMI, Sept. 7, 2021

MIAMI, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO or the "Company"), a leading value-based primary care provider for seniors and underserved communities, today announced it will participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Dr. Marlow Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Koppy, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 2:45 p.m., Eastern Time.

Cano_Health_Logo.jpg

The appearance will be webcast live, and the webcast link and related presentation materials will be available on the "Events & Presentations" section of Cano Health's investor website at https://investors.canohealth.com/events-and-presentations.

A replay of the presentation will be available for approximately 90 days.

About Cano Health

Cano Health operates value-based primary care medical centers and supports affiliated medical practices that specialize in primary care for seniors in Florida, Texas, Nevada, New York, New Jersey, New Mexico, and Puerto Rico, with additional markets in development. As part of its care coordination strategy, Cano Health provides sophisticated, high-touch population health management programs including telehealth, prescription home delivery, wellness programs, transition of care, and high-risk and complex care management.

Cano Health's personalized patient care and proactive approach to wellness and preventive care sets it apart from competitors. Cano Health has consistently improved clinical outcomes while reducing costs, affording patients the opportunity to lead longer and healthier lives. Cano Health serves a predominantly minority population (80% of its patients are Latino or African American) and low-income population (50% of its members are dual eligible for Medicare and Medicaid). For more information visit www.canohealth.com or www.canohealth.com/investors/.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Alan Oshiki or Sydney Isaacs
Abernathy MacGregor
212.371.5999 / 713.817.9346
[email protected] / [email protected]

Media Relations Contact:
Patricia Graue
Brunswick Group
212.333.3810
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY98347&sd=2021-09-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cano-health-to-participate-in-the-morgan-stanley-19th-annual-global-healthcare-conference-301370619.html

SOURCE Cano Health

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY98347&Transmission_Id=202109071600PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY98347&DateId=20210907
