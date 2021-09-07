Logo
Clear Channel Outdoor, Foursquare Integration Makes In-Flight Ad Optimization Possible for Out-of-Home Campaigns

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

An Industry First, the Integration Provides Brands More Frequent Data & Actionable Insights

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) (NYSE: CCO) and Foursquare, the most trusted, independent location data and technology platform, have partnered to provide brands with daily updated campaign performance metrics across both printed and now digital out-of-home (DOOH) displays as well. These reports are powered by Foursquare Attribution, which captures data that enables brands to see which consumers were exposed to CCO displays and made a subsequent visit to retail locations and other points of interest. By integrating this data with CCO's time-stamped ads played reports (DOOH spot logs), brands can move toward optimizing their DOOH campaigns in-flight to reach their target audiences more efficiently than ever before.

FINAL_Foursquare_CCO_Release_Image.jpg

The integration of CCO's RADARProof® with Foursquare Attribution gives CCO customers access to a daily summary of impressions, conversions and incremental lift for offline visitation. As a result, brands can now understand the impact of their campaigns in a timelier manner and leverage insights to improve their DOOH media strategies. Insights provided to brands via this new solution include an ad's performance by geography, time of day, demographics and historical visitations. With this evolved methodology, marketers can measure DOOH alongside all other channels on an omnichannel media plan, enabling them to understand and compare performance across all channels in one reporting dashboard.

CCO and Foursquare's new partnership aligns with a shift in DOOH attribution measurement. The collaboration helps advertisers to accurately measure the impact of their DOOH advertising and leverage actionable reporting to optimize the campaign in-flight. Foursquare's solution enables CCO customers to align the exposure data when the DOOH ad runs in near real-time, overcoming one of the biggest challenges DOOH exposure and attribution face when attempting to report frequent insights. And by connecting with Foursquare, this information can be provided to brands daily, instead of waiting until the campaign ends.

"Our priority is to continue innovating solutions for our brand partners so they can reach their target audiences and generate the outcomes they're striving for with their out-of-home campaigns," said Dan Levi, EVP & CMO, CCO. "Our partnership with Foursquare represents another industry first for out-of-home by providing advertisers more frequent updates and insights on their DOOH campaigns while they're in flight for enhanced optimization. By empowering brands with timely updates to improve the effectiveness of their campaigns, we're moving toward further integrating out-of-home audiences and results into digitally led programs."

"Foursquare has automated the integration of Clear Channel Outdoor's proof-of-play/spot logs into Attribution in order to evaluate ad exposures on a daily basis to reveal who saw an ad, where and at what time of day. We do this by leveraging granular data points from our SDK and our owned/operated panel of location data," said Josh Cohen, SVP of Product at Foursquare. "Using our unique and accurate Attribution methodology, Foursquare can surface incremental lift driven by the campaign, which is provided to CCO's clients and updated daily within the Attribution user interface."

Foursquare's unique DOOH attribution methodology delivers quick and accurate results in an easy-to-use dashboard, enabling advertisers to make in-flight optimizations and ensure successful campaign performance no matter where their DOOH media is running.

To learn more about RADARProof®, visit https://clearchanneloutdoor.com/radar.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of approximately 500,000 print and digital displays in 31 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes nearly 17,000 digital displays in international markets and more than 2,000 digital displays (excluding airports), including more than 1,400 digital billboards, in the U.S.

Comprised of two business divisions – Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA), the U.S. and Caribbean business division, and Clear Channel International (CCI), covering markets in Europe, Latin America and Asia – CCO employs approximately 4,800 people globally. More information is available at investor.clearchannel.com, clearchanneloutdoor.com and clearchannelinternational.com.

About Foursquare
Foursquare is the leading independent location technology company dedicated to building solutions that help businesses make smarter decisions and developers create more engaging experiences. A pioneer of the geo-location space, Foursquare's location tech stack is being utilized by the world's largest enterprises and most recognizable brands, helping them tap into location intelligence to create better customer experiences and smarter business outcomes.

Read more at foursquare.com.

Clear_Channel_Outdoor_Logo.jpg

FSQ_logo_black.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY98382&sd=2021-09-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clear-channel-outdoor-foursquare-integration-makes-in-flight-ad-optimization-possible-for-out-of-home-campaigns-301370703.html

SOURCE Clear Channel Outdoor

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY98382&Transmission_Id=202109071641PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY98382&DateId=20210907
