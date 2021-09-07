Hormel Foods to Webcast Presentation at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Virtual Conference

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Minn., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) announced today that Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer, Jim Sheehan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Jeff Frank, vice president, Grocery Products, will participate in the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Virtual Conference on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. A webcast of the fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 2:40 p.m. ET.

WHEN: Thursday, September 9, 2021

2:40 p.m. ET (1:40 p.m. CT)



WEBCAST: To view a live webcast of the event, go to the company's website, http://www.hormelfoods.com, click on Investors, and you will find a link to the webcast.



WEBCAST REPLAY: If you are unable to listen to the live webcast, an archived version will be available at the above-mentioned website for one year following the presentation.

About Hormel Foods – Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for 12 years, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hormel-foods-to-webcast-presentation-at-the-barclays-global-consumer-staples-virtual-conference-301370685.html

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation