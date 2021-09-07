Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S ( ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative TransCon™ technologies to potentially create new treatments that make a meaningful difference in patients’ lives, today announced that the company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. Company executives will provide a business overview and update on the company’s programs.



Details

Event 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference Location Virtual Date Friday, September 10, 2021 Time 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time





Event Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Location Virtual Date Wednesday, September 15, 2021 Time 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time

A live webcast of the presentations will be available in the Investors and News section of the Ascendis Pharma website at www.ascendispharma.com . A webcast replay will also be available on this website shortly after conclusion of the events for 30 days.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative platform technology to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients’ lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company uses its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies.

The company’s first commercial product based on the company’s proprietary TransCon Technology is SKYTROFA® (lonapegsomatropin-tcgd), approved by the U.S. FDA in August 2021 for the treatment of pediatric patients one year and older who weigh at least 11.5 kg (25.4 lb) and have growth failure due to inadequate secretion of endogenous growth hormone. Ascendis Pharma also has a pipeline of independent endocrinology rare disease and oncology product candidates in development and continues to expand into additional therapeutic areas to address unmet patient needs.

Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with additional facilities in Heidelberg and Berlin, Germany, in Palo Alto and Redwood City, California, and in Princeton, New Jersey.

Please visit www.ascendispharma.com (for global information) or www.ascendispharma.us (for U.S. information).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding Ascendis’ future operations, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Ascendis’ ability to apply its platform technology to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company, (i) Ascendis’ product pipeline and expansion into additional therapeutic areas and (ii) Ascendis’ expectations regarding its ability to utilize its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies. Ascendis may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Ascendis makes, including the following: dependence on third party manufacturers to supply lonapegsomatropin-tcgd, the SKYTROFA® Auto-Injector and other study drug for commercial sales and clinical studies; unforeseen safety or efficacy results in its oncology programs, lonapegsomatropin-tcgd, palopegteriparatide and TransCon CNP or other development programs; unforeseen expenses related to commercialization of SKYTROFA and the further development of lonapegsomatropin-tcgd, expenses related to the development and potential commercialization of its oncology programs, palopegteriparatide and TransCon CNP or other development programs, selling, general and administrative expenses, other research and development expenses and Ascendis’ business generally; delays in the development of its oncology programs, lonapegsomatropin-tcgd, palopegteriparatide and TransCon CNP or other development programs related to manufacturing, regulatory requirements, speed of patient recruitment or other unforeseen delays; dependence on third party manufacturers to supply study drug for planned clinical studies; Ascendis’ ability to obtain additional funding, if needed, to support its business activities and the effects on its business from the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ascendis’ business in general, see Ascendis’ Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 10, 2021 and Ascendis’ other future reports filed with, or submitted to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future in-licensing, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments that Ascendis may enter into or make. Ascendis does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

