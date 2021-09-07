Logo
NeoGames Announces the Commencement of an Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the "Company"), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions, announced today the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 3,457,346 ordinary shares by certain shareholders pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Certain shareholders participating in the offering intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 518,601 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, Macquarie Capital and Truist Securities are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Stifel is acting as co-manager for the proposed offering.

The offering shall be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at [email protected]; and Deutsche Bank Securities, Attn: Prospectus Department, 60 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005, telephone: 800-503-4611 or via email: [email protected]

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the offering of ordinary shares has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. The ordinary shares may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global provider of iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames’ full-service solution combines proprietary technology platforms with the experience and expertise required for successful iLottery operations. NeoGames’ pioneering game studio encompasses an extensive portfolio of engaging online lottery games that deliver an entertaining player experience. A partner to lottery providers worldwide, the Company works with its customers to maximize their success, offering a comprehensive solution that empowers national and state lotteries to deliver enjoyable and profitable iLottery programs to their players, generate more revenue, and direct proceeds to good causes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations with respect to the proposed offering. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions, as well as risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business, including, but not limited to, changes in general economic conditions, risks in product and technology developments, level of competition and other factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
[email protected]

Media Relations:
[email protected]


