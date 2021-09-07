Herbalife Nutrition Scientists and Experts Discuss Nutrition Access, Personalized Nutrition, Weight Loss Effects and More at Upcoming Global Scientific Conferences

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Herbalife Nutrition Scientists and Experts Discuss Nutrition Access, Personalized Nutrition, Weight Loss Effects and More at Upcoming Global Scientific Conferences

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Leading nutrition, science and health experts from premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition, and the Herbalife Nutrition Institute (HNI) will participate at upcoming global nutrition and scientific conferences. Presentations will cover a broad range of nutrition and food safety related topics, including improving cardiovascular health through nutrition, weight management, as well as topics driving trends in the industry, such as sustainable and accessible food sources.

"Consumers are paying more attention to their habits and nutrition, and seeking more personalized and sustainable options, making nutrition science and research more important than ever,” said Dr. Kent Bradley, Chief Health and Nutrition Officer, Herbalife Nutrition. “Herbalife Nutrition is at the forefront to deliver on these trends, because our nutrition products are not only made with primarily plant-based ingredients but can be customized to help consumers achieve their specific goals.”

The Company will have a presence at the following upcoming scientific conferences around the world in the third and fourth quarters of 2021:

Nutrition+Society+of+Malaysia%26rsquo%3Bs+36%3Csup%3Eth%3C%2Fsup%3E+Scientific+Conference – September 7-8 (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Virtual Conference in English)

  • Jose Ordovas, Ph.D., Herbalife Nutrition Institute (HNI) member, is presenting on “Precision nutrition and cardiovascular health.”

PoliticoLive+--+The+Future+of+Food+%26amp%3B+Farming+Summit+2021 – September 23-24 (Paris, France; By Invitation Only)

  • Julian Cacchioli, Vice President EMEA-I Corporate Affairs at Herbalife Nutrition, will give an opening remark at the session titled “Spotlight discussion –Can European consumers work up an appetite for a healthier and affordable diet?”

The+6th+China+Special+Food+Conference – October 15-18 (Jiangsu, China)

  • Dr. David Heber, Chairman, Herbalife Nutrition Institute, will give a presentation titled “Meal replacement and health benefits.”

Food+and+Nutrition+Conference+and+Expo+%28FNCE%29 – October 16-19 (United States; Virtual Conference)

  • Susan Bowerman, MS, RD, CSSD, CSOWM, FAND, Senior Director of Worldwide Nutrition Education and Training at Herbalife Nutrition, and Simon Sum, DCN, RDN, ACSM-CPT, Director of Scientific Affairs for Herbalife Nutrition North America, along with other nutrition experts, will be answering questions about Herbalife Nutrition products at a virtual booth.

American+Public+Health+Association+%28APHA%29 – October 24-27 (Denver, Colorado; Virtual Conference)

  • Kristy Appelhans, ND, Vice President of Global Consumer Safety at Herbalife Nutrition, Susan Bowerman, and Simon Sum, along with other nutrition experts, will be answering questions about Herbalife Nutrition products at a virtual booth.

Malaysian+Society+of+Body+Composition%26rsquo%3Bs+1st+International+Scientific+Conference+on+Body+Composition – November 9-10 (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Virtual Conference in English)

  • Dr. David Heber will give a presentation titled “TOFI (thin-outside-fat-inside) and how nutrition plays a part in body composition change during weight management.”

For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com. Herbalife Nutrition also encourages investors to visit its investor relations website at ir.herbalife.com as financial and other information is updated, and new information is posted.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

About the Herbalife Nutrition Institute
The Herbalife Nutrition Institute (HNI), comprised of leading experts around the world in the field of nutrition, is dedicated to providing advanced nutrition education and inspiring scientific minds. Offering expert perspectives on the latest innovative research and late-breaking health findings, HNI’s mission is to encourage and support research and education that fuels a healthier life.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210907005925r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005925/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment