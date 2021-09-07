Herbalife Nutrition Scientists and Experts Discuss Nutrition Access, Personalized Nutrition, Weight Loss Effects and More at Upcoming Global Scientific Conferences

Leading nutrition, science and health experts from premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition, and the Herbalife Nutrition Institute (HNI) will participate at upcoming global nutrition and scientific conferences. Presentations will cover a broad range of nutrition and food safety related topics, including improving cardiovascular health through nutrition, weight management, as well as topics driving trends in the industry, such as sustainable and accessible food sources.

"Consumers are paying more attention to their habits and nutrition, and seeking more personalized and sustainable options, making nutrition science and research more important than ever,” said Dr. Kent Bradley, Chief Health and Nutrition Officer, Herbalife Nutrition. “Herbalife Nutrition is at the forefront to deliver on these trends, because our nutrition products are not only made with primarily plant-based ingredients but can be customized to help consumers achieve their specific goals.”

The Company will have a presence at the following upcoming scientific conferences around the world in the third and fourth quarters of 2021:

Nutrition+Society+of+Malaysia%26rsquo%3Bs+36%3Csup%3Eth%3C%2Fsup%3E+Scientific+Conference – September 7-8 (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Virtual Conference in English)

Jose Ordovas, Ph.D., Herbalife Nutrition Institute (HNI) member, is presenting on “Precision nutrition and cardiovascular health.”

PoliticoLive+--+The+Future+of+Food+%26amp%3B+Farming+Summit+2021 – September 23-24 (Paris, France; By Invitation Only)

Julian Cacchioli, Vice President EMEA-I Corporate Affairs at Herbalife Nutrition, will give an opening remark at the session titled “Spotlight discussion –Can European consumers work up an appetite for a healthier and affordable diet?”

The+6th+China+Special+Food+Conference – October 15-18 (Jiangsu, China)

Dr. David Heber, Chairman, Herbalife Nutrition Institute, will give a presentation titled “Meal replacement and health benefits.”

Food+and+Nutrition+Conference+and+Expo+%28FNCE%29 – October 16-19 (United States; Virtual Conference)

Susan Bowerman, MS, RD, CSSD, CSOWM, FAND, Senior Director of Worldwide Nutrition Education and Training at Herbalife Nutrition, and Simon Sum, DCN, RDN, ACSM-CPT, Director of Scientific Affairs for Herbalife Nutrition North America, along with other nutrition experts, will be answering questions about Herbalife Nutrition products at a virtual booth.

American+Public+Health+Association+%28APHA%29 – October 24-27 (Denver, Colorado; Virtual Conference)

Kristy Appelhans, ND, Vice President of Global Consumer Safety at Herbalife Nutrition, Susan Bowerman, and Simon Sum, along with other nutrition experts, will be answering questions about Herbalife Nutrition products at a virtual booth.

Malaysian+Society+of+Body+Composition%26rsquo%3Bs+1st+International+Scientific+Conference+on+Body+Composition – November 9-10 (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Virtual Conference in English)

Dr. David Heber will give a presentation titled “TOFI (thin-outside-fat-inside) and how nutrition plays a part in body composition change during weight management.”

For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005925/en/