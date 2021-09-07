Logo
TGS Esports Announces Grand Re-Opening Alongside Packed September Schedule of Richmond, BC Facility

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 7, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TGS Esports Inc. ("TGS" or the "Company") (TSXV: TGS) (OTCQB: TGSEF) (FRA: 5RH) is pleased to announce the grand re-opening of their Richmond, BC facility taking place Saturday September 11, 2021. TGS closed its doors in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The opening is in partnership with Vancouver Street Battle and will feature live events taking place every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

TGS_Esports_Inc_TGS_Esports_Announces_Grand_Re_Opening_Alongside.jpg

TGS will also continue to run online events for competitors to play from home. September features events in partnership with large brands including MyBookie, Clearly, and HyperX. Highlighted events include:

  • Clearly Frame Advantage featuring Valorant – September 18 and 19, 2021
  • Calrissian Cup featuring Star Wars Squadrons – September 18 and 19, 2021
  • MyBookie Battle Series featuring CS:GO – September 25 and 26, 2021
  • Clearly Frame Advantage featuring Magic The Gathering Arena – September 26, 2021

TGS also just completed producing the HyperX Hockey Challenge on September 4 and 5, 2021. This event featured hundreds of players competing in the popular title NHL 21 for cash and prizes.

For info on these events and more visit https://www.thegamingstadium.com/.

"We are eager and excited to welcome our community back to TGS. It has been a long 19 months and to be able to open our doors again is a great feeling. Our friends at Vancouver Street Battle have many fantastic events planned and we can't wait for Saturday." said Spiro Khouri, CEO of TGS Esports Inc. "Over the pandemic we have been able to launch many online events and that will not stop. Working with amazing brands like MyBookie, HyperX, Clearly, and more, further cements TGS as the esports leader in events."

TGS also announces that Guy Halford-Thompson has resigned from the Board. TGS thanks Guy for his service.

About TGS Esports Inc.

TGS partners with Fortune 500 brands, schools, and tournament organizers to build out their esports community via tournaments, broadcast production, and events. TGS has commercialized an esports solution that allows brands and gamers to interact on its end to end platform. The combination of TGS esports event expertise and next generation software creates an unparalleled esports experience that allows sponsors and brands to reach their desired gaming demographic.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Spiro Khouri, CEO
TGS Esports Inc.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. The risks include the following: commercial and operational risks associated with the Company's partners, including but not limited to Vancouver Street Battle, MyBookie, Clearly, and Hyper X; the unknown magnitude and duration of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and other risks that are customary to transactions of this nature; risks of further governmental restrictions affecting the Company's ability to host events, including but not limited to the Clearly Frame Advantage featuring Valorant, Calrissian Cup, MyBookie Battle Series, and Clearly Frame Advantage featuring Magic the Gathering Arena (the "Events"); operational, economic, financial, strategic and any other risks associated with running the Events. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

favicon.png?sn=VA98468&sd=2021-09-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tgs-esports-announces-grand-re-opening-alongside-packed-september-schedule-of-richmond-bc-facility-301370761.html

SOURCE TGS Esports Inc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA98468&Transmission_Id=202109071800PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA98468&DateId=20210907
