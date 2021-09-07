TGS Esports Announces Grand Re-Opening Alongside Packed September Schedule of Richmond, BC Facility

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TGS Esports Inc. ("TGS" or the "Company") (TSXV: TGS) (OTCQB: TGSEF) (FRA: 5RH) is pleased to announce the grand re-opening of their Richmond, BC facility taking place Saturday September 11, 2021. TGS closed its doors in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The opening is in partnership with Vancouver Street Battle and will feature live events taking place every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

TGS will also continue to run online events for competitors to play from home. September features events in partnership with large brands including MyBookie, Clearly, and HyperX. Highlighted events include:

Clearly Frame Advantage featuring Valorant – September 18 and 19, 2021

and 19, 2021 Calrissian Cup featuring Star Wars Squadrons – September 18 and 19, 2021

and 19, 2021 MyBookie Battle Series featuring CS:GO – September 25 and 26, 2021

and 26, 2021 Clearly Frame Advantage featuring Magic The Gathering Arena – September 26, 2021

TGS also just completed producing the HyperX Hockey Challenge on September 4 and 5, 2021. This event featured hundreds of players competing in the popular title NHL 21 for cash and prizes.

For info on these events and more visit https://www.thegamingstadium.com/.

"We are eager and excited to welcome our community back to TGS. It has been a long 19 months and to be able to open our doors again is a great feeling. Our friends at Vancouver Street Battle have many fantastic events planned and we can't wait for Saturday." said Spiro Khouri, CEO of TGS Esports Inc. "Over the pandemic we have been able to launch many online events and that will not stop. Working with amazing brands like MyBookie, HyperX, Clearly, and more, further cements TGS as the esports leader in events."

TGS also announces that Guy Halford-Thompson has resigned from the Board. TGS thanks Guy for his service.

About TGS Esports Inc.

TGS partners with Fortune 500 brands, schools, and tournament organizers to build out their esports community via tournaments, broadcast production, and events. TGS has commercialized an esports solution that allows brands and gamers to interact on its end to end platform. The combination of TGS esports event expertise and next generation software creates an unparalleled esports experience that allows sponsors and brands to reach their desired gaming demographic.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Spiro Khouri, CEO

TGS Esports Inc.

