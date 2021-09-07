Alger ETF Trust Buys Shopify Inc, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells MGM Resorts International, Signature Bank, TripAdvisor Inc

New Purchases: SHOP, ZI, ZM, ENPH, AVLR, TWST, DOCU, DDOG, LPSN, ROKU, ASO, AFRM, PLTR, CVNA, Z, ZS, XM, ASAN, NVDA, UPST, CHWY, DOCN, REAL, RH, SOFI, SOFI, FTCH,

SHOP, ZI, ZM, ENPH, AVLR, TWST, DOCU, DDOG, LPSN, ROKU, ASO, AFRM, PLTR, CVNA, Z, ZS, XM, ASAN, NVDA, UPST, CHWY, DOCN, REAL, RH, SOFI, SOFI, FTCH, Added Positions: HUBS, RGEN, VEEV, TXG, TECH, HRI, TWLO, XPO, INMD, CFX, GNRC, NTRA, APTV, MIDD,

HUBS, RGEN, VEEV, TXG, TECH, HRI, TWLO, XPO, INMD, CFX, GNRC, NTRA, APTV, MIDD, Sold Out: MGM, SBNY, TRIP, PENN, EXPE, USFD, BSY, CGNX, FICO, ROLL, CPRI, ABCM, ULTA, HLIO, MGNI, CAT, AZPN, PINS, KLAC, ALGN, HQY, TLS, DISCA, FIVE, DKNG,

Investment company Alger ETF Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Shopify Inc, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Avalara Inc, sells MGM Resorts International, Signature Bank, TripAdvisor Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, Expedia Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alger ETF Trust. As of 2021Q2, Alger ETF Trust owns 40 stocks with a total value of $25 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alger+mid+cap+40+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

HubSpot Inc (HUBS) - 1,979 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 123.36% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 754 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. New Position Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 4,980 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 151.39% Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) - 2,995 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 147.11% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI) - 17,701 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. New Position

Alger ETF Trust initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1536.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 754 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alger ETF Trust initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $47. The stock is now traded at around $66.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 17,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alger ETF Trust initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $299.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 2,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alger ETF Trust initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $168.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 3,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alger ETF Trust initiated holding in Avalara Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.91 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $139.18. The stock is now traded at around $187.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 4,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alger ETF Trust initiated holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The purchase prices were between $88.13 and $142.06, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $114.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 5,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alger ETF Trust added to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 123.36%. The purchase prices were between $454.21 and $596.44, with an estimated average price of $519.71. The stock is now traded at around $687.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 1,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alger ETF Trust added to a holding in Repligen Corp by 151.39%. The purchase prices were between $165.87 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $193.85. The stock is now traded at around $296.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 4,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alger ETF Trust added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 147.11%. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $309.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 2,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alger ETF Trust added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 213.13%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $181.04. The stock is now traded at around $190.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 3,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alger ETF Trust added to a holding in Bio-Techne Corp by 106.51%. The purchase prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83. The stock is now traded at around $514.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 1,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alger ETF Trust added to a holding in Herc Holdings Inc by 100.66%. The purchase prices were between $92.93 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $105.83. The stock is now traded at around $131.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 6,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alger ETF Trust sold out a holding in MGM Resorts International. The sale prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31.

Alger ETF Trust sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36.

Alger ETF Trust sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42.

Alger ETF Trust sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7.

Alger ETF Trust sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

Alger ETF Trust sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $36.51 and $41.68, with an estimated average price of $38.77.