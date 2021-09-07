Alger ETF Trust Buys Shopify Inc, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells MGM Resorts International, Signature Bank, TripAdvisor Inc

- New Purchases: SHOP, ZI, ZM, ENPH, AVLR, TWST, DOCU, DDOG, LPSN, ROKU, ASO, AFRM, PLTR, CVNA, Z, ZS, XM, ASAN, NVDA, UPST, CHWY, DOCN, REAL, RH, SOFI, SOFI, FTCH,
- Added Positions: HUBS, RGEN, VEEV, TXG, TECH, HRI, TWLO, XPO, INMD, CFX, GNRC, NTRA, APTV, MIDD,
- Sold Out: MGM, SBNY, TRIP, PENN, EXPE, USFD, BSY, CGNX, FICO, ROLL, CPRI, ABCM, ULTA, HLIO, MGNI, CAT, AZPN, PINS, KLAC, ALGN, HQY, TLS, DISCA, FIVE, DKNG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF
- HubSpot Inc (HUBS) - 1,979 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 123.36%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 754 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 4,980 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 151.39%
- Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) - 2,995 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 147.11%
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI) - 17,701 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
Alger ETF Trust initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1536.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 754 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)
Alger ETF Trust initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $47. The stock is now traded at around $66.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 17,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Alger ETF Trust initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $299.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 2,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Alger ETF Trust initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $168.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 3,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Avalara Inc (AVLR)
Alger ETF Trust initiated holding in Avalara Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.91 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $139.18. The stock is now traded at around $187.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 4,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST)
Alger ETF Trust initiated holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The purchase prices were between $88.13 and $142.06, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $114.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 5,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
Alger ETF Trust added to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 123.36%. The purchase prices were between $454.21 and $596.44, with an estimated average price of $519.71. The stock is now traded at around $687.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 1,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Repligen Corp (RGEN)
Alger ETF Trust added to a holding in Repligen Corp by 151.39%. The purchase prices were between $165.87 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $193.85. The stock is now traded at around $296.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 4,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Alger ETF Trust added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 147.11%. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $309.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 2,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)
Alger ETF Trust added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 213.13%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $181.04. The stock is now traded at around $190.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 3,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)
Alger ETF Trust added to a holding in Bio-Techne Corp by 106.51%. The purchase prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83. The stock is now traded at around $514.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 1,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Herc Holdings Inc (HRI)
Alger ETF Trust added to a holding in Herc Holdings Inc by 100.66%. The purchase prices were between $92.93 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $105.83. The stock is now traded at around $131.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 6,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
Alger ETF Trust sold out a holding in MGM Resorts International. The sale prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31.Sold Out: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Alger ETF Trust sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36.Sold Out: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)
Alger ETF Trust sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42.Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Alger ETF Trust sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7.Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Alger ETF Trust sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.Sold Out: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)
Alger ETF Trust sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $36.51 and $41.68, with an estimated average price of $38.77.
