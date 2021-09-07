Logo
Alger ETF Trust Buys Shopify Inc, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells MGM Resorts International, Signature Bank, TripAdvisor Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Alger ETF Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Shopify Inc, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Avalara Inc, sells MGM Resorts International, Signature Bank, TripAdvisor Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, Expedia Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alger ETF Trust. As of 2021Q2, Alger ETF Trust owns 40 stocks with a total value of $25 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alger+mid+cap+40+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF
  1. HubSpot Inc (HUBS) - 1,979 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 123.36%
  2. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 754 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 4,980 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 151.39%
  4. Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) - 2,995 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 147.11%
  5. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI) - 17,701 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Alger ETF Trust initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1536.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 754 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

Alger ETF Trust initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $47. The stock is now traded at around $66.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 17,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Alger ETF Trust initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $299.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 2,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Alger ETF Trust initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $168.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 3,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avalara Inc (AVLR)

Alger ETF Trust initiated holding in Avalara Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.91 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $139.18. The stock is now traded at around $187.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 4,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST)

Alger ETF Trust initiated holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The purchase prices were between $88.13 and $142.06, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $114.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 5,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Alger ETF Trust added to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 123.36%. The purchase prices were between $454.21 and $596.44, with an estimated average price of $519.71. The stock is now traded at around $687.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 1,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Repligen Corp (RGEN)

Alger ETF Trust added to a holding in Repligen Corp by 151.39%. The purchase prices were between $165.87 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $193.85. The stock is now traded at around $296.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 4,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Alger ETF Trust added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 147.11%. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $309.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 2,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

Alger ETF Trust added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 213.13%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $181.04. The stock is now traded at around $190.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 3,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)

Alger ETF Trust added to a holding in Bio-Techne Corp by 106.51%. The purchase prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83. The stock is now traded at around $514.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 1,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Herc Holdings Inc (HRI)

Alger ETF Trust added to a holding in Herc Holdings Inc by 100.66%. The purchase prices were between $92.93 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $105.83. The stock is now traded at around $131.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 6,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Alger ETF Trust sold out a holding in MGM Resorts International. The sale prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31.

Sold Out: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Alger ETF Trust sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36.

Sold Out: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

Alger ETF Trust sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42.

Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Alger ETF Trust sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7.

Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Alger ETF Trust sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

Sold Out: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Alger ETF Trust sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $36.51 and $41.68, with an estimated average price of $38.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF. Also check out:

1. Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF keeps buying
