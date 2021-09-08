Glassbox to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9th, 2021

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Glassbox ( TASE:GLBX, Financial) has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021.

Yaron Morgenstern, Glassbox CEO, is scheduled to present on Thursday, September ­­9th at 7:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2769/42709.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email [email protected].

About the Gateway Conference

For the past nine years, the Gateway Conference has engaged the management teams of nearly 800 public and private growth companies, and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gateway-grp.com/conference/.

About Glassbox

Glassbox empowers organizations to create frictionless digital journeys for their customers. Our digital experience analytics platform works in real-time across mobile apps and the web to accelerate loyalty and growth. Through AI-driven visualization and analytics tools, Glassbox enables teams to prioritize customer experience and digital product enhancements from a single collaborative system. From IT and product management to marketing and compliance, teams from across the organization can understand user struggles, visualize the customer journey, and optimize every step. Hundreds of enterprises across multiple industries have chosen Glassbox for easy, secure, and private cloud-based deployments.

