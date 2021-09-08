Logo
Gladstone Commercial Announces New Executive Vice President for Midwest and West Regions

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial") is pleased to announce the hiring of Ryan Carter as an Executive Vice President. Mr. Carter will have responsibility for sourcing net leased real estate acquisitions and sale-leaseback investments in the Midwest and West while also managing and servicing Gladstone Commercial's existing assets in the regions in coordination with his asset management teams.

Prior to joining Gladstone Commercial, Mr. Carter was a founding partner of Porthaven Partners, LLC, formed in 2009 as a full-service commercial real estate firm serving clients across the country. Mr. Carter also previously served as a Director with Stan Johnson Company. In total, Mr. Carter brings twenty years of transactional and operational experience in the net leased investment space.

Mr. Carter's experience includes a long history of working with Gladstone Commercial, sourcing a significant number of transactions across the United States, which are still an integral part of the company's portfolio. These transactions date back to the company's first acquisition in 2003.

Mr. Carter, a CPA, is a graduate of The University of Tulsa (B.S.B.A) and Oklahoma State University (M.B.A.) and will work out of Gladstone Commercial's new regional office in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"I am thrilled to join the Gladstone Commercial team to lead growth in the West and Midwest regions. Having worked with them in a brokerage capacity dating back nearly twenty years, I know first-hand their dependability in execution of transactions and performance as a landlord. It is truly a privilege to be a part of such a tremendous organization," commented Ryan Carter, Executive Vice President of Gladstone Commercial, on his new role.

Bob Cutlip, President of Gladstone Commercial, stated, "We are extremely pleased that Ryan is joining our senior leadership team. He has considerable knowledge of our investment strategy and possesses significant principal and brokerage experience in the Midwest and West regions across multiple product lines."

"Ryan has always been a well-regarded source of new transactions for our team, and we are excited to welcome him into the fold as a member of our senior leadership team," remarked Buzz Cooper, Chief Investment Officer of Gladstone Commercial.

About Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of June 30, 2021, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 121 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 15.5 million square feet. For additional information please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

For Broker Submittals:

South Central:Southeast:
Buzz CooperEJ Wislar
Chief Investment OfficerSenior Vice President
(703) 287-5815(703) 462-1027
[email protected][email protected]
Midwest / West:Northeast:
Ryan CarterTodd McDonald
Executive Vice PresidentAssociate
(571) 451-0019(703) 287-5895
[email protected][email protected]

Investor or Media Inquiries:

Bob Cutlip
President - Gladstone Commercial Corporation
(703) 287-5878
[email protected]

All statements contained in this press release, other than historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements because the matters they describe are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause Gladstone Commercial's business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, funds from operations or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties are disclosed under the captions "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021 and certain other filings made with the SEC. Gladstone Commercial cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

For further information: Gladstone Commercial Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com.

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662963/Gladstone-Commercial-Announces-New-Executive-Vice-President-for-Midwest-and-West-Regions

img.ashx?id=662963

