Alger Portfolios Buys Roku Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Lithia Motors Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Fiserv Inc, Netflix Inc

Investment company Alger Portfolios Current Portfolio ) buys Roku Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Lithia Motors Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Shopify Inc, sells Apple Inc, Fiserv Inc, Netflix Inc, Qualcomm Inc, T-Mobile US Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alger Portfolios. As of 2021Q2, Alger Portfolios owns 90 stocks with a total value of $660 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alger Capital Appreciation Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alger+capital+appreciation+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 231,583 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,930 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 14,276 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93% Visa Inc (V) - 133,905 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 44,289 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%

Alger Portfolios initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $344.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 17,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alger Portfolios initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 83,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alger Portfolios initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $207.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 24,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alger Portfolios initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88. The stock is now traded at around $337.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 10,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alger Portfolios initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $49.38 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $54.31. The stock is now traded at around $56.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 42,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alger Portfolios initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $254.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alger Portfolios added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 164.51%. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1078.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 9,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alger Portfolios added to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 229.33%. The purchase prices were between $313.14 and $402.83, with an estimated average price of $362.47. The stock is now traded at around $318.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 22,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alger Portfolios added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 580.02%. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $269.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 23,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alger Portfolios added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 137.36%. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $43.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 201,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alger Portfolios added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 101.62%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1536.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 6,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alger Portfolios added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 215.29%. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $147.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 43,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alger Portfolios sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.

Alger Portfolios sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.

Alger Portfolios sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Alger Portfolios sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.

Alger Portfolios sold out a holding in Flutter Entertainment PLC. The sale prices were between $144.6 and $186, with an estimated average price of $164.93.

Alger Portfolios sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Alger Portfolios reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 32.43%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $156.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.8%. Alger Portfolios still held 188,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alger Portfolios reduced to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 71.93%. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $115.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. Alger Portfolios still held 24,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alger Portfolios reduced to a holding in Netflix Inc by 84.27%. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $606.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. Alger Portfolios still held 1,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alger Portfolios reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 44.65%. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $143.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Alger Portfolios still held 42,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alger Portfolios reduced to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 52.89%. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $134.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Alger Portfolios still held 31,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alger Portfolios reduced to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 80.12%. The sale prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $109.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Alger Portfolios still held 11,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.