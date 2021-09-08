Logo
Alger Portfolios Buys Roku Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Lithia Motors Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Fiserv Inc, Netflix Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Alger Portfolios (Current Portfolio) buys Roku Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Lithia Motors Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Shopify Inc, sells Apple Inc, Fiserv Inc, Netflix Inc, Qualcomm Inc, T-Mobile US Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alger Portfolios. As of 2021Q2, Alger Portfolios owns 90 stocks with a total value of $660 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alger Capital Appreciation Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alger+capital+appreciation+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alger Capital Appreciation Portfolio
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 231,583 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,930 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 14,276 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 133,905 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 44,289 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Alger Portfolios initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $344.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 17,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Alger Portfolios initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 83,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Alger Portfolios initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $207.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 24,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Alger Portfolios initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88. The stock is now traded at around $337.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 10,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)

Alger Portfolios initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $49.38 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $54.31. The stock is now traded at around $56.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 42,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Alger Portfolios initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $254.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Alger Portfolios added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 164.51%. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1078.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 9,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

Alger Portfolios added to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 229.33%. The purchase prices were between $313.14 and $402.83, with an estimated average price of $362.47. The stock is now traded at around $318.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 22,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Alger Portfolios added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 580.02%. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $269.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 23,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Alger Portfolios added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 137.36%. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $43.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 201,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Alger Portfolios added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 101.62%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1536.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 6,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Alger Portfolios added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 215.29%. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $147.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 43,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Alger Portfolios sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Alger Portfolios sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Alger Portfolios sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Alger Portfolios sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.

Sold Out: Flutter Entertainment PLC (PPB)

Alger Portfolios sold out a holding in Flutter Entertainment PLC. The sale prices were between $144.6 and $186, with an estimated average price of $164.93.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Alger Portfolios sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Alger Portfolios reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 32.43%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $156.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.8%. Alger Portfolios still held 188,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Alger Portfolios reduced to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 71.93%. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $115.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. Alger Portfolios still held 24,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Alger Portfolios reduced to a holding in Netflix Inc by 84.27%. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $606.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. Alger Portfolios still held 1,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Alger Portfolios reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 44.65%. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $143.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Alger Portfolios still held 42,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Alger Portfolios reduced to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 52.89%. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $134.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Alger Portfolios still held 31,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Alger Portfolios reduced to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 80.12%. The sale prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $109.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Alger Portfolios still held 11,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alger Capital Appreciation Portfolio. Also check out:

1. Alger Capital Appreciation Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alger Capital Appreciation Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alger Capital Appreciation Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alger Capital Appreciation Portfolio keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Author's Avatar

insider