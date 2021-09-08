Logo
Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio Buys Apria Inc, Latham Group Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Sells Progyny Inc, XPO Logistics Inc, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys Apria Inc, Latham Group Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Cerence Inc, MYT Netherlands Parent BV, sells Progyny Inc, XPO Logistics Inc, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, Ebix Inc, Goosehead Insurance Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio. As of 2021Q2, Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio owns 50 stocks with a total value of $4 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alger+weatherbie+specialized+growth+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio
  1. FirstService Corp (FSV) - 1,417 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
  2. Natera Inc (NTRA) - 2,134 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.35%
  3. Chegg Inc (CHGG) - 2,746 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.50%
  4. Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) - 1,665 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46%
  5. Progyny Inc (PGNY) - 3,480 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.22%
New Purchase: Apria Inc (APR)

Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Apria Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.38 and $33.01, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $37.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 2,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Latham Group Inc (SWIM)

Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Latham Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.14 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $29.25. The stock is now traded at around $21.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 1,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ameresco Inc (AMRC)

Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Ameresco Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.19 and $65.48, with an estimated average price of $53.69. The stock is now traded at around $72.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc by 38.93%. The purchase prices were between $76.35 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $87.01. The stock is now traded at around $72.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 2,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cerence Inc (CRNC)

Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Cerence Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $81.63 and $119.79, with an estimated average price of $98.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 1,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MYT Netherlands Parent BV (MYTE)

Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio added to a holding in MYT Netherlands Parent BV by 122.12%. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $29.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 2,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nevro Corp (NVRO)

Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Nevro Corp by 23.21%. The purchase prices were between $139.5 and $179.06, with an estimated average price of $155.54. The stock is now traded at around $125.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG)

Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Montrose Environmental Group Inc by 46.54%. The purchase prices were between $46.92 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $52.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio added to a holding in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc by 29.10%. The purchase prices were between $160.92 and $202.98, with an estimated average price of $174.75. The stock is now traded at around $201.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $71.74 and $88.7, with an estimated average price of $81.94.

Sold Out: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)

Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $54.61, with an estimated average price of $46.83.

Sold Out: US Physical Therapy Inc (USPH)

Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in US Physical Therapy Inc. The sale prices were between $104.07 and $121.37, with an estimated average price of $114.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio. Also check out:

1. Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio keeps buying
