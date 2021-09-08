Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio Buys Apria Inc, Latham Group Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Sells Progyny Inc, XPO Logistics Inc, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc

- New Purchases: APR, SWIM, AMRC,
- Added Positions: OLLI, CRNC, MYTE, NVRO, MEG, CHGG, NTRA, SITE, INSP, TREE, GOOS, UPST, PI, EAR, PCTY, TRHC, LPSN, BTRS, STEP, EVBG, AX, HLNE, GLOB, AERI, RARE,
- Reduced Positions: PGNY, KTOS, EBIX, SBNY, GSHD, CWST, PLNT, NOVT, NEO, SPSC, SILK, PBYI, VERX, CLB, RPD, PETQ, GKOS, ALTR, FSV, ACAD, WING, SEMR,
- Sold Out: XPO, MIME, USPH,
These are the top 5 holdings of Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio
- FirstService Corp (FSV) - 1,417 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
- Natera Inc (NTRA) - 2,134 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.35%
- Chegg Inc (CHGG) - 2,746 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.50%
- Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) - 1,665 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46%
- Progyny Inc (PGNY) - 3,480 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.22%
Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Apria Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.38 and $33.01, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $37.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 2,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Latham Group Inc (SWIM)
Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Latham Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.14 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $29.25. The stock is now traded at around $21.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 1,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ameresco Inc (AMRC)
Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Ameresco Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.19 and $65.48, with an estimated average price of $53.69. The stock is now traded at around $72.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 572 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)
Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc by 38.93%. The purchase prices were between $76.35 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $87.01. The stock is now traded at around $72.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 2,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cerence Inc (CRNC)
Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Cerence Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $81.63 and $119.79, with an estimated average price of $98.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 1,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MYT Netherlands Parent BV (MYTE)
Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio added to a holding in MYT Netherlands Parent BV by 122.12%. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $29.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 2,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nevro Corp (NVRO)
Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Nevro Corp by 23.21%. The purchase prices were between $139.5 and $179.06, with an estimated average price of $155.54. The stock is now traded at around $125.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG)
Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Montrose Environmental Group Inc by 46.54%. The purchase prices were between $46.92 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $52.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)
Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio added to a holding in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc by 29.10%. The purchase prices were between $160.92 and $202.98, with an estimated average price of $174.75. The stock is now traded at around $201.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 692 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)
Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $71.74 and $88.7, with an estimated average price of $81.94.Sold Out: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)
Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $54.61, with an estimated average price of $46.83.Sold Out: US Physical Therapy Inc (USPH)
Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in US Physical Therapy Inc. The sale prices were between $104.07 and $121.37, with an estimated average price of $114.69.
