BBQ Holdings Engages FNK IR to Lead Expanded Investor Relations Program

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 7, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ), an innovating global owner and operator of restaurants, today announced that it has engaged FNK IR, a highly strategic investor relations consulting firm, to develop and deploy a comprehensive investor outreach and communications program.

Jeff Crivello, Chief Executive Officer of BBQ Holdings, commented, "We have made tremendous operational progress over the past year, driving sustainable store-level improvements and simultaneously expanding our portfolio both organically and strategically. As a result, our business has thrived during the pandemic while others in the restaurant industry have struggled, creating attractive M&A targets which we expect will enable us to further diversify our revenue and scale our portfolio. We are eager to work with FNK IR to take this story of growth, evolution and solidification to investors to help them better understand our investment thesis and the long-term opportunity in our business."

Rob Fink, Managing Partner of FNK IR, commented, "Under Jeff's leadership, BBQ Holdings has significantly expanded and de-risked its portfolio through diversification, and its emphasis on off-site revenue (take-out and catering), along with robust digital marketing efforts, has helped it excel during a period of unprecedented challenges. With a solid growth strategy, sustainable profitability, and strong free cash flow, we believe BBQ's investment proposition is compelling, and the FNK IR team is eager to elevate the company's IR efforts. This will include implementing a comprehensive targeting strategy to communicate a more clear and concise message to an expanded audience of relevant investors that will, over time, help unlock and drive shareholder value."

About BBQ Holdings
BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) is a national restaurant company engaged in the ownership and operation of casual and fast dining restaurants. As of September 7, 2021, BBQ Holdings had six brands with 296 locations in three countries including 84 Company owned locations and 213 franchised locations. In addition to these locations, the Company opened 8 Company-owned Famous Dave's ghost kitchens operating within its Granite City locations, and 19 Famous Dave's franchisee ghost kitchens operating out of the kitchen of another restaurant location or a shared kitchen space. While BBQ Holdings continues to diversify its ownership in the restaurant community, it was founded with the principle of combining the "art and science" of barbecue to serve up the very best of the best to barbecue lovers everywhere. BBQ Holdings, through partnerships, has extended Travis Clark's award-winning line of barbecue sauces, rubs and seasonings into the retail market. Along with a wide variety of BBQ favorites served at their BBQ restaurants, BBQ Holdings newest addition, Granite City Food and Brewery, offers award winning craft beer and a made-from-scratch, chef driven menu featuring contemporary American cuisine. Village Inn and Bakers Square are the most recent additions to the company and add a legendary Family Dining element to BBQ Holdings.

About FNK IR
FNK IR is a highly strategic, investor-minded investor relations consulting firm that helps smaller and emerging public companies navigate the capital markets, enhancing awareness, creditability and ultimately valuation. FNK IR's exclusively senior team has decades of experience investing in, partnering with, and working at public companies. To learn more, please visit www.fnkir.com

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical, including but not limited to statements regarding the timing of the Company's restaurant openings, the timing of refreshes and the timing or success of refranchising plans, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from expected results. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectation will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectation include the impact of the COVID-19 virus pandemic, financial performance, restaurant industry conditions, execution of restaurant development and construction programs, franchisee performance, changes in local or national economic conditions, availability of financing, governmental approvals and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports.

Contact
Rob Fink
FNK IR
[email protected]
646.809.4048

MEDIA CONTACT:
Julie Green
Mainland
312.526.3996
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG98432&sd=2021-09-07 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbq-holdings-engages-fnk-ir-to-lead-expanded-investor-relations-program-301370801.html

SOURCE BBQ Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG98432&Transmission_Id=202109072000PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG98432&DateId=20210907
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

