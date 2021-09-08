Logo
Texas Instruments prices $1.5 billion of investment grade notes

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2021

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today announced the pricing of three series of senior unsecured notes for an aggregate principal amount of $1.5 billion. The notes consist of the following:

  • $500 million of 1.125% senior unsecured notes due September 15, 2026;
  • $500 million of 1.900% senior unsecured notes due September 15, 2031; and
  • $500 million of 2.700% senior unsecured notes due September 15, 2051.

TI expects to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on September 15, 2021.

Barclays Capital Inc.; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC; MUFG Securities Americas Inc.; BofA Securities, Inc.; Citigroup Global Markets Inc.; Mizuho Securities USA LLC; and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering of the notes is made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov or, in the alternative, from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by email at [email protected], or by calling (888) 603-5847; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, or by calling (212) 834-4533; MUFG Securities Americas Inc., Attention: Capital Markets Group, 1221 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10020, or by calling (877) 649-6848; BofA Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255, or by email at [email protected], or by calling (800) 294-1322; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by email at [email protected], or by calling (800) 831-9146; Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Attention: Debt Capital Markets, 1271 Avenue of the Americas, 3rd Floor, New York, New York 10020, or by calling (866) 271-7403; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, or by calling (866) 718-1649.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the notes or any other securities, nor will there be any sale of the notes or any other securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Our passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable – making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. We think of this as Engineering Progress. It's what we do and have been doing for decades.

TXN-G

TI_INCORPORATED_LOGO_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA98673&sd=2021-09-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-instruments-prices-1-5-billion-of-investment-grade-notes-301370821.html

SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA98673&Transmission_Id=202109072025PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA98673&DateId=20210907
