Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at the Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that Vanda's management will participate at the Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference taking place between September 8 and September 10, 2021. Vanda management will host investor meetings. Vanda has updated its corporate presentation, which may be accessed on Vanda's website, www.vandapharma.com, by clicking on the Investors tab and following the Corporate Presentation link.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.

