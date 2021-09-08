Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. Buys Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF, FuboTV Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, DexCom Inc

New Purchases: AGOX, FUBO, SOFI, SOFI, ASGI, BBJP, COIN, MGNI, MRVL, PSA, BBEU, BBCA, BLDE, DLY, BBAX, ACEV, BCAT, ENLC, PBCT, OIH, GOTU, PXE, IXC, IDV, ON, PLBY, SCU, TMCI, ATNF, BATT, ATOM, CX, PTA, COUR, CEQP, DIDI, EMLP, FXU, GT, HASI, HOG, HP, VRP, QQQJ, IAU, MHO, TROW, RRC, XOP, TBPH, TRQ, UGRO, HYEM, VNQI, WBA, DEM, ACHC, BUD, ARKF, ASXC, BKR, CII, BRSP, BCO, CLOV, DX, EMKR, FCEL, HRZN, IHE, KLIC, LH, MGA, MCFE, NNOX, NDMO, NYMX, PBT, PLL, RGEN, BRW, STX, SRNG, SMP, STEM, VYM, VRNT, VWE, EPS, DTD, AGGY, AWP, AAP, AMG, AXL, APTV, ARDX, ARDC, ARDS, ARLO, ASRT, AUUD, DPW, ALV, BBQ, BEEM, BZH, FRA, MVF, BON, BWA, BWG, BRCN, CNQ, CBAT, CVM, CCIV, CNX, COHU, STZ, WISH, CTVA, DPZ, DOCS, ENBL, ENDP, EXPI, EYEG, FRT, BEN, GTX, PFFD, GRAY, IAC, IDEX, VTA, IHIT, EZU, ITA, GRUB, LHX, LEA, LEVI, USA, LFUS, LYB, MRIN, MMAT, MICT, MG, EDD, NYC, NYC, NTR, JFR, NMCO, NXJ, NSL, JSD, OIIM, OLP, ORPH, OSK, PTPI, ISD, POLA, SCO, XM, ST, STAA, SWK, SNPX, TEL, TEI, SLX, VXF, BIV, VYMI, VV, BLV, BSV, VLDR, VNE, VMEO, VC, WFRD, EMD, MMU, WRK, DDWM, XSOE, IHDG, DON, USMF, DGRS, GLDM, ZYNE,

TSLA, AMZN, PLTR, XLI, SQ, XLE, CHY, BLW, XLY, MSFT, XLF, BUI, DHR, TLRY, TLRY, CSCO, IEFA, NVDA, MOAT, VONG, CHWY, BX, CGO, PDBC, XLK, XHE, IVV, MU, NIO, SCHD, T, DUK, FB, JPS, DIS, BABA, HBAN, QQQ, PFF, XLB, SPYD, SPY, BYND, DDOG, EDIT, FVRR, AGG, MGM, NOK, AXON, FSK, GSLC, IWF, LULU, NKE, RBLX, ROKU, BNTX, BMEZ, PSF, FDX, PFO, GLAD, ICVT, BTU, XAR, XBI, TDOC, WKHS, AMAT, GLW, FCX, HEXO, IIVI, IWM, ORCL, PRVB, XHB, STWD, VDC, VEEV, VIAC, MMM, ABT, ADBE, BMRN, MQY, BRMK, YCBD, PDT, DVY, IHI, JNJ, KLAC, MARA, MPC, NSC, QQQX, OKE, QCOM, O, RH, XLP, XLV, LUV, XSW, SBUX, VNQ, WSM, ABBV, GOOG, AMCR, BILL, BXMT, BA, AI, CCL, CAT, CCI, DOCU, EXPE, FHLC, FPE, INTC, TLT, IEMG, IYW, HPI, MLM, MCD, NEE, PML, PSEC, RIO, DIA, HNDL, RUN, UBER, DGS, DDD, FAX, ABNB, AMLP, AXP, AMWL, POWW, ABR, ARKW, ACB, ACLS, AXTI, BBY, BLK, BSX, BOX, BHF, CGC, KMX, CHEF, CMG, COST, DE, DG, DOW, DCT, UUUU, FIVG, RDVY, FDD, PFD, GM, GOOD, HVT, HEP, PGX, IRTC, IRM, HYG, LQD, EMB, IWC, USMV, IWR, SLV, IYF, JAZZ, JHS, LYFT, MRK, NOC, OGIG, PCI, PMF, PMX, PAA, UWM, PFS, PRU, QLYS, QS, RIOT, RMCF, RCL, XLRE, SFL, SHOP, SNAP, SRNE, SDY, XSD, SUMO, TEVA, TTD, TWLO, UNH, SMH, VEA, VWO, VOO, VTV, SPCE, V, WES, WU, TWOU, EGHT, ACIW, ATVI, APD, AKAM, ALRM, AIG, AWK, AMPE, PLAN, APPF, AQB, ARKG, TEAM, ADSK, AN, BAC, GOLD, BLKB, BL, BTZ, DSU, BLE, MYI, BKNG, EPAY, BP, AVGO, CARG, CVNA, CHTR, CTRN, C, CMCSA, CPRT, CSGP, COUP, DHI, DLR, APPS, DIOD, TMV, DHC, D, DKNG, DBX, DEA, EIM, EBAY, EA, LLY, ENB, EOSE, EEFT, EVBG, XONE, FTCH, FHN, FIVN, GAB, GRMN, GPN, HON, ILMN, INOV, ICE, IIM, IXUS, ESGD, EFAV, EFV, IWD, IWO, LPSN, MMP, MKTX, MMC, MTCH, MDLA, MDT, MEIP, MELI, MET, MIN, MSTR, MIME, MODN, MS, MP, NMM, NPTN, NKLA, NWBI, NTNX, NEA, NAD, BXMX, OXY, OHI, OTIS, PAGS, PAYC, PCTY, WOOF, PFE, GHY, PTY, PDI, PKO, MAV, PFPT, PRO, SH, DIG, QLD, PTC, QRTEA, RDWR, REKR, RPAY, RNG, RCI, SABR, SNY, SAP, SRPT, SLB, SCHW, SHW, SPG, SJW, FEU, XRT, SPOT, SPSC, SSYS, SNDL, SUN, SURF, TRHC, TTWO, TLND, TRP, HQH, THW, TDY, TXN, TMO, TW, RIG, TRIP, TFC, TWTR, UIS, X, UPLD, VLO, REMX, VUG, VMBS, VB, VMW, WDAY, WK, HYLB, XEL, XPEV, YNDX, Z, ZBH, ZNGA, Reduced Positions: GOOGL, TNDM, DXCM, EPRF, MDLZ, HL, VER, REGN, AFIN, WMT, DTIL, CATO, XOM, JPM, OXSQ, WW, HD, DGRO, MLSS, CVX, KO, QRVO, VZ, FIVE, PPA, JMIA, LAZR, BND, ABG, BHP, CEMI, EPD, HSY, MRNA, NFLX, OCSL, PTLC, PZZA, PYPL, RDS.A, SPT, TGT, UAL, VGLT, MSOS, AAL, FUV, ARKQ, ARKK, ADP, BRK.B, CTAS, CGNX, MJ, GS, RSP, SHY, IJH, IWN, IJS, KMI, LMT, MA, OPNT, PTBD, PTON, SENS, SO, GLD, TER, DLN, ZM, MO, AMT, AMGN, ARCC, PRNT, AEYE, BLNK, BMY, BTI, BLDR, CSIQ, CAKE, CHGG, CBRL, DAL, DBI, DVN, JETS, ETSY, EXAS, QCLN, FLDM, GUT, GGN, DRIV, SNSR, IIPR, IBM, ISRG, DBO, IEF, IUSV, IGV, IGOV, EEM, IYH, GOVT, HPS, LTHM, MXIM, NJR, PAAS, PSX, PLUG, APTS, RTX, CRM, SCHE, XLU, NOW, SWBI, SNOW, SONO, SPMD, SAVE, SPLK, STMP, STLA, STOR, TRGP, TGTX, UL, VCIT, VRTX, VWTR, BBIG, VNOM, W, WPM, WMB, WRAP, WYNN, YELP, AFMD, A, ATAX, APPN, BZUN, CDNS, CARR, CTLT, COR, CVS, DCP, EW, WTRG, IVES, TDIV, FVE, F, GILD, QYLD, GER, GRWG, HAS, INTU, IBB, IJR, EWT, MUB, IFRA, IYK, LUMN, MPLX, MWA, NRO, OGN, PANW, PEP, TBT, PRLB, QDEL, SCHF, SCHB, SCHH, SEDG, SCCO, CWB, JNK, SPDW, SPEM, ONEV, XHS, RWR, TSM, CORN, TRMK, USB, UA, UPS, USFD, VNDA, ANGL, VOX, VTRS, WASH, WING, ZG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF, FuboTV Inc, Tesla Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, sells Alphabet Inc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, DexCom Inc, Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF, Mondelez International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. owns 1495 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,140 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,883 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.95% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 6,504 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.39% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,356 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.24% NIO Inc (NIO) - 57,110 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.89%

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. initiated holding in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.6 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $25.65. The stock is now traded at around $26.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 83,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. initiated holding in FuboTV Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $34.25, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $29.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 32,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $15.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. initiated holding in Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.71 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $20.74. The stock is now traded at around $21.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.39 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $56.97. The stock is now traded at around $60.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 28.39%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $752.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 6,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 36.77%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $26.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 85,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 278.95%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. added to a holding in Square Inc by 32.35%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $265.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 37.71%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 30,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. added to a holding in Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund by 95.16%. The purchase prices were between $14.89 and $16.33, with an estimated average price of $15.78. The stock is now traded at around $16.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 50,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $14.61 and $20.18, with an estimated average price of $17.32.

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $36.2 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $41.91.

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $27.22 and $28.53, with an estimated average price of $28.13.

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26.

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 58.89%. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2885.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. still held 208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 61.42%. The sale prices were between $77 and $100.19, with an estimated average price of $89.08. The stock is now traded at around $129.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. still held 4,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in DexCom Inc by 81.52%. The sale prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $551.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. still held 297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 75.3%. The sale prices were between $23.74 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $24.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. still held 5,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 96.86%. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $60.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. still held 211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Hecla Mining Co by 80.01%. The sale prices were between $5.69 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $7.48. The stock is now traded at around $6.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. still held 15,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.