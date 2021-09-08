Logo
Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. Buys Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF, FuboTV Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, DexCom Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF, FuboTV Inc, Tesla Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, sells Alphabet Inc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, DexCom Inc, Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF, Mondelez International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. owns 1495 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newbridge+financial+services+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,140 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,883 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.95%
  3. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 6,504 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.39%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,356 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.24%
  5. NIO Inc (NIO) - 57,110 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.89%
New Purchase: Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (AGOX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. initiated holding in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.6 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $25.65. The stock is now traded at around $26.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 83,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FuboTV Inc (FUBO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. initiated holding in FuboTV Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $34.25, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $29.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 32,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $15.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (ASGI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. initiated holding in Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.71 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $20.74. The stock is now traded at around $21.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP)

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.39 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $56.97. The stock is now traded at around $60.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 28.39%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $752.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 6,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 36.77%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $26.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 85,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 278.95%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. added to a holding in Square Inc by 32.35%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $265.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 37.71%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 30,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund (CHY)

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. added to a holding in Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund by 95.16%. The purchase prices were between $14.89 and $16.33, with an estimated average price of $15.78. The stock is now traded at around $16.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 50,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $14.61 and $20.18, with an estimated average price of $17.32.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: DISH Network Corp (DISH)

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $36.2 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $41.91.

Sold Out: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $27.22 and $28.53, with an estimated average price of $28.13.

Sold Out: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26.

Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 58.89%. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2885.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. still held 208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 61.42%. The sale prices were between $77 and $100.19, with an estimated average price of $89.08. The stock is now traded at around $129.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. still held 4,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in DexCom Inc by 81.52%. The sale prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $551.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. still held 297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF)

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 75.3%. The sale prices were between $23.74 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $24.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. still held 5,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 96.86%. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $60.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. still held 211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Hecla Mining Co (HL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Hecla Mining Co by 80.01%. The sale prices were between $5.69 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $7.48. The stock is now traded at around $6.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. still held 15,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.



