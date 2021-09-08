INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of loanDepot, Inc. (“loanDepot” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LDI) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

In February 2021, loanDepot completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 3.85 million shares of Class A common stock at $14.00 per share.

By August 17, 2021, loanDepot’s stock price fell 42% below the IPO price after the Company disclosed disappointing second quarter 2021 financial results and provided significantly lower guidance for its business.

If you purchased loanDepot securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

