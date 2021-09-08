Fmc Corp (FMC) EVP and CFO Andrew D Sandifer Bought $122,182 of Shares

EVP and CFO of Fmc Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andrew D Sandifer (insider trades) bought 1,260 shares of FMC on 09/03/2021 at an average price of $96.97 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $122,182.
For the complete insider trading history of FMC, click here.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.
Please Login to leave a comment