GROUPON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Groupon, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Groupon on April 28, 2020. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Groupon have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was experiencing fewer customer engagements in its Goods category; (2) that Groupon relied on its Goods category to drive its sales, especially during the holiday season; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to experience reduced sales; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Groupon, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

