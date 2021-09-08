Logo
Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

WISeKey Announces Appointment of Carlo Schüpp as Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Schüpp was the EMEA Practice Leader of Security & Privacy services at Deloitte serving global and European multinationals, and before that he held CIO and CISO positions at Cybertrust and Swift

Geneva – September 8, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, WKEY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced appointment of Carlo Schüpp as WISeKey’s Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Schüpp is an entrepreneur located in Belgium with more than three decades of experience and a proven track record in leading digital businesses. Previously, Mr. Schüpp was CEO of Scaled Access, a scale-up pioneering with ecosystem-driven digital transformations. Prior to this, he was the EMEA Practice Leader of Security & Privacy services at Deloitte serving global and European multinationals, and before that he held CIO and CISO positions at Cybertrust and Swift.

During his career, he focused on bringing digital transformation to various industries such as IoT, FinTech, HRTech and MedTech. He acquired ample experience with processes related to sales, finance, HR as well as technical expertise on cryptography, PKI, IoT security, smartcards and digital identity management. Next to helping transform his employers and customers, he was also co-author of various standards at ISO and other bodies. He holds a Master’s in Computer Science from the University of Leuven.”

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s Founder and CEO, commented, “I am delighted that Carlo has agreed to take on this critical role. Carlo’s managerial experience with multinational organizations and his deep understanding of IoT and cybersecurity will be very valuable assets to our team as we continue to grow our global operations. This is a vital leadership role that will drive results, spur growth and increase the overall efficiency of the corporation.”

Mr. Schüpp added, “It is a huge honor to have been appointed COO of WISeKey. I look forward to working with WISeKey’s amazing teams in Meyreuil, Geneva, and Brussels and helping the Company continue its incredible growth and transformation.”

As COO Mr. Schüpp will provide leadership and strategic vision to WISeKey and subsidiaries with strong focus on revenue generation. He will bring operational, managerial and administrative procedures, reporting structures and operation controls to the Company and foster growth among the executive team and all employees.

About WISeKey

WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd
Company Contact: Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
[email protected]

WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Contact: Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
[email protected]

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

