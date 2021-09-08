AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells NiSource Inc, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Fiserv Inc

- New Purchases: BDX, CMS, NIMC,
- Added Positions: TMO, AMZN, MSFT, UNH, PKI, GE, HLT, CRM, V, FLT,
- Reduced Positions: NI, FISV, AEP, NVST, GOOG, FB, NI, ROST, MMC, GPN, IR, PEG, ROP, NXPI, EXC, KDP, TEL, TDY, WCN, AEE, PNC, ICE, YUM, MAR, AJG, ALPPQ.PFD,
- Sold Out: HBAN, TCF, AVTRPA.PFD, EVRG,
These are the top 5 holdings of AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 335,246 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.29%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,024 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.60%
- General Electric Co (GE) - 564,842 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21%
- Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 345,801 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.37%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 17,834 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.6%
AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $257.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 56,839 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)
AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17. The stock is now traded at around $63.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 87,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NiSource Inc (NIMC)
AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund initiated holding in NiSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.86 and $108.88, with an estimated average price of $105.73. The stock is now traded at around $104.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 22,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 120.53%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $569.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 81,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 33.60%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3509.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 23,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)
AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund added to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 39.16%. The purchase prices were between $127.81 and $155.84, with an estimated average price of $140.26. The stock is now traded at around $189.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 129,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 20.07%. The purchase prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77. The stock is now traded at around $123.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 75,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33.Sold Out: (TCF)
AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.Sold Out: Avantor Inc (AVTRPA.PFD)
AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund sold out a holding in Avantor Inc. The sale prices were between $90.27 and $110.92, with an estimated average price of $100.25.Sold Out: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $59.53 and $64.81, with an estimated average price of $62.47.Reduced: NiSource Inc (NI)
AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund reduced to a holding in NiSource Inc by 89.26%. The sale prices were between $24.07 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $24.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.68%. AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund still held 80,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund reduced to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 29.42%. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $115.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.18%. AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund still held 227,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund reduced to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 21.84%. The sale prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $88.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund still held 383,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)
AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund reduced to a holding in Envista Holdings Corp by 80.64%. The sale prices were between $40.8 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $42.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund still held 48,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Facebook Inc (FB)
AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 35.07%. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $382.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund still held 40,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: NiSource Inc (NI)
AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund reduced to a holding in NiSource Inc by 30.34%. The sale prices were between $24.07 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $24.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund still held 519,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.
