AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells NiSource Inc, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Fiserv Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, PerkinElmer Inc, CMS Energy Corp, sells NiSource Inc, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Fiserv Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Envista Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund. As of 2021Q2, AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund owns 60 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/azl+t+rowe+price+capital+appreciation+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 335,246 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.29%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,024 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.60%
  3. General Electric Co (GE) - 564,842 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21%
  4. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 345,801 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.37%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 17,834 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.6%
New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $257.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 56,839 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)

AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17. The stock is now traded at around $63.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 87,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NiSource Inc (NIMC)

AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund initiated holding in NiSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.86 and $108.88, with an estimated average price of $105.73. The stock is now traded at around $104.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 22,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 120.53%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $569.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 81,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 33.60%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3509.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 23,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)

AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund added to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 39.16%. The purchase prices were between $127.81 and $155.84, with an estimated average price of $140.26. The stock is now traded at around $189.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 129,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 20.07%. The purchase prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77. The stock is now traded at around $123.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 75,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33.

Sold Out: (TCF)

AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Sold Out: Avantor Inc (AVTRPA.PFD)

AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund sold out a holding in Avantor Inc. The sale prices were between $90.27 and $110.92, with an estimated average price of $100.25.

Sold Out: Evergy Inc (EVRG)

AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $59.53 and $64.81, with an estimated average price of $62.47.

Reduced: NiSource Inc (NI)

AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund reduced to a holding in NiSource Inc by 89.26%. The sale prices were between $24.07 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $24.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.68%. AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund still held 80,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund reduced to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 29.42%. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $115.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.18%. AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund still held 227,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund reduced to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 21.84%. The sale prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $88.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund still held 383,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)

AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund reduced to a holding in Envista Holdings Corp by 80.64%. The sale prices were between $40.8 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $42.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund still held 48,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Facebook Inc (FB)

AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 35.07%. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $382.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund still held 40,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: NiSource Inc (NI)

AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund reduced to a holding in NiSource Inc by 30.34%. The sale prices were between $24.07 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $24.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund still held 519,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund. Also check out:

1. AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AZL T Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund keeps buying
