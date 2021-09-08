American Balanced Fund Buys CVS Health Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, AT&T Inc, Sells Honeywell International Inc, CSX Corp, Visa Inc

- New Purchases: T, BXP, ROK, VICI, CTLT, BKNG, WHR, FDX, BAM, STZ, CNP, AME, 000660, TXN, MU, CMG, ABI, AJG, ANET, CDAY, ZI, OGN, BAMR,
- Added Positions: CVS, LHX, NFLX, AVGO, PM, FB, DFS, CARR, AMAT, BAC, ADM, CMCSA, DRI, GOOG, CHTR, ENEL, APD, XOM, NLOK, CVX, PFE, INTC, BATS, VZ, LLY, PXD, COG, GMEXICOB, KKR, 01299, PAYX, GLPI, SRE, VRTX, GIS, 005930, MO, ENB, CNQ, TFC, CAT, FITB, SHOP, FIS, HDFCBANK, CHD, NSC, GOOGL, MDLZ, PRX, ABT,
- Reduced Positions: HON, CSX, V, DPZ, DTE, LMT, VMC, LYB, TMO, UNH, AMZN, BA, EQIX, FLT, HES, CCI, ASML, CCEP, SPGI, LIN, UPS, TSM, XEL, AMT, RIO, AON, JPM, ATVI, CF, PNC, CI, SUI, DLR, DOW, CB, GM, IRM, ICE, C, CNC, VTRS, MA, J, TEL, NESN, 4063, BTI, AMD,
- Sold Out: TMUS, BSX, 6861, KO, EOG, SPG, NEEPP, NEEPP,
These are the top 5 holdings of AMERICAN BALANCED FUND
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,488,962 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 10,828,752 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.93%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 10,294,237 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4%
- Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 38,358,830 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.28%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 61,823,493 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36%
American Balanced Fund initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 13,876,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)
American Balanced Fund initiated holding in Boston Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.26 and $124.03, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $113.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,997,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
American Balanced Fund initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $318.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,220,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)
American Balanced Fund initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $31.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,277,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Catalent Inc (CTLT)
American Balanced Fund initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $115.69, with an estimated average price of $107.1. The stock is now traded at around $141.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,250,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
American Balanced Fund initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $210.58 and $252.95, with an estimated average price of $232.69. The stock is now traded at around $217.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
American Balanced Fund added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 45.22%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $86.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 20,186,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
American Balanced Fund added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 68.93%. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $229.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,907,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
American Balanced Fund added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 30.32%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $606.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,101,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
American Balanced Fund added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 38.45%. The purchase prices were between $94.99 and $124.19, with an estimated average price of $112.62. The stock is now traded at around $121.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,746,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
American Balanced Fund added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 41.28%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,507,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
American Balanced Fund added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 36.03%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,909,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
American Balanced Fund sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
American Balanced Fund sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $38.58 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $41.97.Sold Out: Keyence Corp (6861)
American Balanced Fund sold out a holding in Keyence Corp. The sale prices were between $49920 and $56930, with an estimated average price of $53158.8.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
American Balanced Fund sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
American Balanced Fund sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06.Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
American Balanced Fund sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96.Reduced: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
American Balanced Fund reduced to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 38.7%. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $222.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. American Balanced Fund still held 2,765,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: CSX Corp (CSX)
American Balanced Fund reduced to a holding in CSX Corp by 29.67%. The sale prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $31.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. American Balanced Fund still held 24,894,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Visa Inc (V)
American Balanced Fund reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 55.17%. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $226.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. American Balanced Fund still held 1,270,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.
