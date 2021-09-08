Logo
American Balanced Fund Buys CVS Health Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, AT&T Inc, Sells Honeywell International Inc, CSX Corp, Visa Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company American Balanced Fund (Current Portfolio) buys CVS Health Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, AT&T Inc, Netflix Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, sells Honeywell International Inc, CSX Corp, Visa Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Balanced Fund. As of 2021Q2, American Balanced Fund owns 207 stocks with a total value of $134.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMERICAN BALANCED FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+balanced+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AMERICAN BALANCED FUND
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,488,962 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
  2. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 10,828,752 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.93%
  3. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 10,294,237 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4%
  4. Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 38,358,830 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.28%
  5. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 61,823,493 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36%
New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

American Balanced Fund initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 13,876,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)

American Balanced Fund initiated holding in Boston Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.26 and $124.03, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $113.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,997,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

American Balanced Fund initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $318.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,220,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

American Balanced Fund initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $31.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,277,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Catalent Inc (CTLT)

American Balanced Fund initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $115.69, with an estimated average price of $107.1. The stock is now traded at around $141.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,250,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

American Balanced Fund initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $210.58 and $252.95, with an estimated average price of $232.69. The stock is now traded at around $217.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

American Balanced Fund added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 45.22%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $86.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 20,186,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

American Balanced Fund added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 68.93%. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $229.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,907,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

American Balanced Fund added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 30.32%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $606.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,101,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

American Balanced Fund added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 38.45%. The purchase prices were between $94.99 and $124.19, with an estimated average price of $112.62. The stock is now traded at around $121.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,746,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

American Balanced Fund added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 41.28%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,507,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

American Balanced Fund added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 36.03%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,909,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

American Balanced Fund sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.

Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

American Balanced Fund sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $38.58 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $41.97.

Sold Out: Keyence Corp (6861)

American Balanced Fund sold out a holding in Keyence Corp. The sale prices were between $49920 and $56930, with an estimated average price of $53158.8.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

American Balanced Fund sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.

Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

American Balanced Fund sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06.

Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

American Balanced Fund sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96.

Reduced: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

American Balanced Fund reduced to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 38.7%. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $222.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. American Balanced Fund still held 2,765,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: CSX Corp (CSX)

American Balanced Fund reduced to a holding in CSX Corp by 29.67%. The sale prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $31.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. American Balanced Fund still held 24,894,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Visa Inc (V)

American Balanced Fund reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 55.17%. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $226.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. American Balanced Fund still held 1,270,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of AMERICAN BALANCED FUND. Also check out:

1. AMERICAN BALANCED FUND's Undervalued Stocks
2. AMERICAN BALANCED FUND's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AMERICAN BALANCED FUND's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AMERICAN BALANCED FUND keeps buying
