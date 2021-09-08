Logo
ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio Buys Vimeo Inc, Entain PLC, Ares Management Corp, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Colfax Corp, Ares Capital Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys Vimeo Inc, Entain PLC, Ares Management Corp, Kinnevik AB, Chrysalis Investments, sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Colfax Corp, Ares Capital Corp, Pantheon International PLC, StepStone Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio. As of 2021Q2, ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio owns 50 stocks with a total value of $33 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alps+%7C+red+rocks+global+opportunity+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio
  1. KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 24,400 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%
  2. Harbourvest Global Private Equity Ltd (HVPE) - 45,500 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.52%
  3. Partners Group Holding AG (PGHN) - 900 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.57%
  4. Blackstone Inc (BX) - 13,800 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56%
  5. Brederode SA (BREL) - 10,340 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $39.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 12,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Entain PLC (ENT)

ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio initiated holding in Entain PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.18 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $16.71. The stock is now traded at around $19.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 20,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ares Management Corp (ARES)

ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio initiated holding in Ares Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.04 and $63.67, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $79.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kinnevik AB (KINV B)

ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio initiated holding in Kinnevik AB. The purchase prices were between $234.05 and $342.6, with an estimated average price of $285.23. The stock is now traded at around $345.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chrysalis Investments Ltd (CHRY)

ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio initiated holding in Chrysalis Investments Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.9 and $2.67, with an estimated average price of $2.08. The stock is now traded at around $2.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 113,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $23.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 17,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Partners Group Holding AG (PGHN)

ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio added to a holding in Partners Group Holding AG by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $1207 and $1418.5, with an estimated average price of $1327.78. The stock is now traded at around $1636.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SuRo Capital Corp (SSSS)

ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio added to a holding in SuRo Capital Corp by 46.05%. The purchase prices were between $13.07 and $15.52, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $12.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 33,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.

Sold Out: Colfax Corp (CFX)

ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio sold out a holding in Colfax Corp. The sale prices were between $41.57 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.47.

Sold Out: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)

ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $18.29 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $19.35.

Sold Out: NB Private Equity Partners Ltd (NBPE)

ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio sold out a holding in NB Private Equity Partners Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.5 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $13.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio. Also check out:

1. ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio keeps buying
