ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio Buys Vimeo Inc, Entain PLC, Ares Management Corp, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Colfax Corp, Ares Capital Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vimeo Inc, Entain PLC, Ares Management Corp, Kinnevik AB, Chrysalis Investments, sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Colfax Corp, Ares Capital Corp, Pantheon International PLC, StepStone Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio. As of 2021Q2, ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio owns 50 stocks with a total value of $33 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 24,400 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17% Harbourvest Global Private Equity Ltd (HVPE) - 45,500 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.52% Partners Group Holding AG (PGHN) - 900 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.57% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 13,800 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56% Brederode SA (BREL) - 10,340 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%

ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $39.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 12,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio initiated holding in Entain PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.18 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $16.71. The stock is now traded at around $19.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 20,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio initiated holding in Ares Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.04 and $63.67, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $79.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio initiated holding in Kinnevik AB. The purchase prices were between $234.05 and $342.6, with an estimated average price of $285.23. The stock is now traded at around $345.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio initiated holding in Chrysalis Investments Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.9 and $2.67, with an estimated average price of $2.08. The stock is now traded at around $2.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 113,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $23.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 17,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio added to a holding in Partners Group Holding AG by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $1207 and $1418.5, with an estimated average price of $1327.78. The stock is now traded at around $1636.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio added to a holding in SuRo Capital Corp by 46.05%. The purchase prices were between $13.07 and $15.52, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $12.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 33,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.

ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio sold out a holding in Colfax Corp. The sale prices were between $41.57 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.47.

ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $18.29 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $19.35.

ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio sold out a holding in NB Private Equity Partners Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.5 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $13.17.