ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio Buys Vimeo Inc, Entain PLC, Ares Management Corp, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Colfax Corp, Ares Capital Corp

- New Purchases: VMEO, ENT, ARES, KINV B, CHRY, FSK,
- Added Positions: PGHN, SSSS, TMO, BX, KIND SDB, FIS, IAC, LTA,
- Reduced Positions: HVPE, PIN, STEP, SLPE, LBRDK, ICGT, BIP, BAM, HBMN, SCHO, HGT, KKR, III, ICP, INVE B, CNNE, EXO, MA, BREL, CHE, LSXMA, COST, DHR, APO, PEY, CG, HOLX, IEX,
- Sold Out: TSM, CFX, ARCC, NBPE,
These are the top 5 holdings of ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio
- KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 24,400 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%
- Harbourvest Global Private Equity Ltd (HVPE) - 45,500 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.52%
- Partners Group Holding AG (PGHN) - 900 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.57%
- Blackstone Inc (BX) - 13,800 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56%
- Brederode SA (BREL) - 10,340 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $39.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 12,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Entain PLC (ENT)
ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio initiated holding in Entain PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.18 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $16.71. The stock is now traded at around $19.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 20,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ares Management Corp (ARES)
ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio initiated holding in Ares Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.04 and $63.67, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $79.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kinnevik AB (KINV B)
ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio initiated holding in Kinnevik AB. The purchase prices were between $234.05 and $342.6, with an estimated average price of $285.23. The stock is now traded at around $345.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chrysalis Investments Ltd (CHRY)
ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio initiated holding in Chrysalis Investments Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.9 and $2.67, with an estimated average price of $2.08. The stock is now traded at around $2.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 113,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $23.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 17,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Partners Group Holding AG (PGHN)
ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio added to a holding in Partners Group Holding AG by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $1207 and $1418.5, with an estimated average price of $1327.78. The stock is now traded at around $1636.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SuRo Capital Corp (SSSS)
ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio added to a holding in SuRo Capital Corp by 46.05%. The purchase prices were between $13.07 and $15.52, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $12.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 33,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.Sold Out: Colfax Corp (CFX)
ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio sold out a holding in Colfax Corp. The sale prices were between $41.57 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.47.Sold Out: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)
ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $18.29 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $19.35.Sold Out: NB Private Equity Partners Ltd (NBPE)
ALPS | Red Rocks Global Opportunity Portfolio sold out a holding in NB Private Equity Partners Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.5 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $13.17.
