ALPS | Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio Buys Enbridge Inc, TC Energy Corp, ONEOK Inc, Sells

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ALPS | Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio Buys Enbridge Inc, TC Energy Corp, ONEOK Inc, Sells

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company ALPS | Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys Enbridge Inc, TC Energy Corp, ONEOK Inc, Pembina Pipeline Corp, Tellurian Inc, sells during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ALPS | Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio. As of 2021Q2, ALPS | Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio owns 36 stocks with a total value of $89 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ALPS | Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alps+%7C+alerian+energy+infrastructure+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ALPS | Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio
  1. Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 233,575 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.50%
  2. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 322,044 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.10%
  3. TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 132,159 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.44%
  4. Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 505,350 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.73%
  5. Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 269,529 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.47%
New Purchase: Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP)

ALPS | Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio initiated holding in Oasis Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $20.85 and $34.48, with an estimated average price of $24.74. The stock is now traded at around $21.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Altus Midstream Co (ALTM)

ALPS | Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio initiated holding in Altus Midstream Co. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $70.68, with an estimated average price of $62.93. The stock is now traded at around $63.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

ALPS | Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 25.50%. The purchase prices were between $45.78 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $47.48. The stock is now traded at around $50.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 233,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

ALPS | Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 20.44%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $65.17, with an estimated average price of $61.37. The stock is now traded at around $61.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 132,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

ALPS | Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 26.57%. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $52.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 84,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL)

ALPS | Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio added to a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $36.3 and $41.45, with an estimated average price of $38.48. The stock is now traded at around $39.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 140,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tellurian Inc (TELL)

ALPS | Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio added to a holding in Tellurian Inc by 24.51%. The purchase prices were between $1.7 and $5.32, with an estimated average price of $3.07. The stock is now traded at around $3.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 204,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

ALPS | Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 21.52%. The purchase prices were between $18.59 and $23.35, with an estimated average price of $20.66. The stock is now traded at around $19.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 47,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (NBLX)

ALPS | Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.02 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.53.



Here is the complete portfolio of ALPS | Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio. Also check out:

1. ALPS | Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. ALPS | Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ALPS | Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ALPS | Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider