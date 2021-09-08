ALPS | Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio Buys Enbridge Inc, TC Energy Corp, ONEOK Inc, Sells

New Purchases: OMP, ALTM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Enbridge Inc, TC Energy Corp, ONEOK Inc, Pembina Pipeline Corp, Tellurian Inc, sells during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ALPS | Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio. As of 2021Q2, ALPS | Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio owns 36 stocks with a total value of $89 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 233,575 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.50% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 322,044 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.10% TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 132,159 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.44% Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 505,350 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.73% Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 269,529 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.47%

ALPS | Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio initiated holding in Oasis Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $20.85 and $34.48, with an estimated average price of $24.74. The stock is now traded at around $21.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ALPS | Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio initiated holding in Altus Midstream Co. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $70.68, with an estimated average price of $62.93. The stock is now traded at around $63.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ALPS | Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 25.50%. The purchase prices were between $45.78 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $47.48. The stock is now traded at around $50.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 233,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ALPS | Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 20.44%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $65.17, with an estimated average price of $61.37. The stock is now traded at around $61.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 132,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ALPS | Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 26.57%. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $52.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 84,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ALPS | Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio added to a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $36.3 and $41.45, with an estimated average price of $38.48. The stock is now traded at around $39.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 140,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ALPS | Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio added to a holding in Tellurian Inc by 24.51%. The purchase prices were between $1.7 and $5.32, with an estimated average price of $3.07. The stock is now traded at around $3.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 204,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ALPS | Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 21.52%. The purchase prices were between $18.59 and $23.35, with an estimated average price of $20.66. The stock is now traded at around $19.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 47,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ALPS | Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.02 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.53.