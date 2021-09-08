ALPS Series Trust Buys Altice USA Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Nielsen Holdings PLC, Sells Fox Corp

New Purchases: ATUS, LPLA,

ATUS, LPLA, Added Positions: NLSN, CHRW, BRO, GE, WU, BEN, DIS, SYY, POST, BUD,

NLSN, CHRW, BRO, GE, WU, BEN, DIS, SYY, POST, BUD, Sold Out: FOXA,

Investment company ALPS Series Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Altice USA Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Nielsen Holdings PLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, The Walt Disney Co, sells Fox Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ALPS Series Trust. As of 2021Q2, ALPS Series Trust owns 23 stocks with a total value of $77 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clarkston Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clarkston+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) - 340,000 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.93% General Electric Co (GE) - 53,750 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04% Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) - 75,000 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35% Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP) - 97,000 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 17,000 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio.

ALPS Series Trust initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $27.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.08%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ALPS Series Trust initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.61 and $156.7, with an estimated average price of $145.39. The stock is now traded at around $147.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ALPS Series Trust added to a holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC by 25.93%. The purchase prices were between $24.41 and $28.1, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $20.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 340,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ALPS Series Trust added to a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $92.89 and $101.73, with an estimated average price of $97.44. The stock is now traded at around $88.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ALPS Series Trust added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $184.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ALPS Series Trust sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.49.