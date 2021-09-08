Alpha Architect ETF Trust Buys Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket

Added Positions: GLTR,

Investment company Alpha Architect ETF Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpha Architect ETF Trust. As of 2021Q2, Alpha Architect ETF Trust owns 1 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket (GLTR) - 3,439,744 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.54%

Alpha Architect ETF Trust added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket by 52.54%. The purchase prices were between $92.67 and $103.46, with an estimated average price of $98.73. The stock is now traded at around $92.508200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 34.45%. The holding were 3,439,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.