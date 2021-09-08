American Century Capital Portfolios Inc Buys Lennar Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Atlas Copco AB, Sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Arista Networks Inc

Investment company American Century Capital Portfolios Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Lennar Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Atlas Copco AB, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Heico Corp, sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Arista Networks Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, AstraZeneca PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Century Capital Portfolios Inc. As of 2021Q2, American Century Capital Portfolios Inc owns 180 stocks with a total value of $-6 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - -8,996 shares, 44.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9999.00% Teradyne Inc (TER) - -17,660 shares, 42.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9999.00% Lennar Corp (LEN) - -23,772 shares, 42.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9999.00% Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A) - -56,999 shares, 41.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9999.00% Fox Corp (FOXA) - -60,881 shares, 40.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9999.00%

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $58.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -5.86%. The holding were 6,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $75.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -4.28%. The holding were 3,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $115.85 and $127.68, with an estimated average price of $121.6. The stock is now traded at around $129.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -3.94%. The holding were 2,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -3.34%. The holding were 3,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc initiated holding in Spire Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.33 and $77.48, with an estimated average price of $74.41. The stock is now traded at around $64.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -2.16%. The holding were 1,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -2.11%. The holding were 3,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc added to a holding in Linde PLC by 316.70%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $315.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -7.93%. The holding were 1,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 73.63%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $172.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -3.39%. The holding were 2,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 25.07%. The purchase prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79. The stock is now traded at around $157.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -1.76%. The holding were 3,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc added to a holding in Heineken Holding NV by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $75.9 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $82.57. The stock is now traded at around $76.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -1.57%. The holding were 4,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 23.34%. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $23.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -1.14%. The holding were 14,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc added to a holding in A.O. Smith Corp by 27.15%. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $72.25, with an estimated average price of $68.99. The stock is now traded at around $71.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -0.72%. The holding were 2,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66.

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc sold out a holding in Hayward Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $16.18 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $21.74.

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54.

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6.

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc sold out a holding in Airbus SE. The sale prices were between $28.39 and $34.33, with an estimated average price of $31.13.

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38.

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc reduced to a holding in Lennar Corp by 9999%. The sale prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85. The stock is now traded at around $104.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -47.63%. American Century Capital Portfolios Inc still held -23,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9999%. The sale prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $292.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -45.69%. American Century Capital Portfolios Inc still held -8,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc reduced to a holding in Atlas Copco AB by 9999%. The sale prices were between $502.8 and $558, with an estimated average price of $524.44. The stock is now traded at around $593.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -43.61%. American Century Capital Portfolios Inc still held -36,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc reduced to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 9999%. The sale prices were between $37.77 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $40.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -42.86%. American Century Capital Portfolios Inc still held -56,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc reduced to a holding in Heico Corp by 9999%. The sale prices were between $125.8 and $148.24, with an estimated average price of $137.68. The stock is now traded at around $123.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -42.16%. American Century Capital Portfolios Inc still held -15,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Century Capital Portfolios Inc reduced to a holding in Fox Corp by 9999%. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.49. The stock is now traded at around $36.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -42.01%. American Century Capital Portfolios Inc still held -60,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.