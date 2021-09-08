American Century Capital Portfolios Inc Buys Lennar Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Atlas Copco AB, Sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Arista Networks Inc

- New Purchases: CSCO, CERN, RY, BK, SR, FCX, CNC, CMS, TPR, AAP, ELUX B, 6754, ALFA, S, S, XMTR,
- Added Positions: LEN, IWF, ATCO A, RDS.A, HEI, FOXA, TER, TSLA, MCHP, XLU, USFD, AGCO, CAT, PG, PRU, BMY, SITE, WM, LIN, VOW, CSX, PPG, AMZN, ADI, SO, F, ED, FBHS, SYK, CAR, MTB, TSCO, KR, UNM, CVX, VLO, SAN, FDX, BAX, SIG, BAC, PAYX, DISCA, CVNA, BURL, AMLP, BRX, CPB, IBM, JNJ, BA, CARR, OZK, HRL, OLLI, SLG, VOLV B, MKC, 6367, UPM, DIS, UNH, LW, BWA, T, NOC, PFE, IP, CB, WERN, MA, MMC, HEIO, OXY, BKR, AOS, HIG, AMAT, JPM, AXTA, LMT,
- Reduced Positions: APD, XLY, ANET, HEI.A, XLV, FOX, ATCO B, AZN, LEN.B, TRV, UPS, EMR, IWD, AON, BDX, AEP, RDS.B, ANTO, FDS, VFC, CAG, KEYS, HUSQ B, GPC, RHHBY, DE, ABT, AD, OGS, JCI, NA, LUMN, EPD, HEIA, WMT, SYY, ADP, AMC, STT, VZ, UL, EQIX, USB, WHR, PNW, MAS, MNDI, ATO, DUK, DLTR, MGP, SLB, MSFT, BEN, LRCX, GM, AKZA, PFG, TJX, TTE, V, WELL, ARKK, PCAR, XEL, GALP, NSC, HTLD, UMBF, PKG, UHS, UNP, RSG, VOW3, C, VTR, SCHP,
- Sold Out: CI, COP, MDLZ, MXIM, NTRS, ORCL, PEP, TD, EADSY, FERG, APTV, HAYW,
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - -8,996 shares, 44.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9999.00%
- Teradyne Inc (TER) - -17,660 shares, 42.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9999.00%
- Lennar Corp (LEN) - -23,772 shares, 42.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9999.00%
- Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A) - -56,999 shares, 41.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9999.00%
- Fox Corp (FOXA) - -60,881 shares, 40.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9999.00%
American Century Capital Portfolios Inc initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $58.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -5.86%. The holding were 6,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)
American Century Capital Portfolios Inc initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $75.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -4.28%. The holding were 3,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
American Century Capital Portfolios Inc initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $115.85 and $127.68, with an estimated average price of $121.6. The stock is now traded at around $129.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -3.94%. The holding were 2,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
American Century Capital Portfolios Inc initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -3.34%. The holding were 3,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Spire Inc (SR)
American Century Capital Portfolios Inc initiated holding in Spire Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.33 and $77.48, with an estimated average price of $74.41. The stock is now traded at around $64.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -2.16%. The holding were 1,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
American Century Capital Portfolios Inc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -2.11%. The holding were 3,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Linde PLC (LIN)
American Century Capital Portfolios Inc added to a holding in Linde PLC by 316.70%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $315.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -7.93%. The holding were 1,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
American Century Capital Portfolios Inc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 73.63%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $172.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -3.39%. The holding were 2,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
American Century Capital Portfolios Inc added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 25.07%. The purchase prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79. The stock is now traded at around $157.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -1.76%. The holding were 3,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Heineken Holding NV (HEIO)
American Century Capital Portfolios Inc added to a holding in Heineken Holding NV by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $75.9 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $82.57. The stock is now traded at around $76.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -1.57%. The holding were 4,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)
American Century Capital Portfolios Inc added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 23.34%. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $23.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -1.14%. The holding were 14,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)
American Century Capital Portfolios Inc added to a holding in A.O. Smith Corp by 27.15%. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $72.25, with an estimated average price of $68.99. The stock is now traded at around $71.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -0.72%. The holding were 2,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)
American Century Capital Portfolios Inc sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66.Sold Out: Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW)
American Century Capital Portfolios Inc sold out a holding in Hayward Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $16.18 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $21.74.Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
American Century Capital Portfolios Inc sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
American Century Capital Portfolios Inc sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6.Sold Out: Airbus SE (EADSY)
American Century Capital Portfolios Inc sold out a holding in Airbus SE. The sale prices were between $28.39 and $34.33, with an estimated average price of $31.13.Sold Out: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
American Century Capital Portfolios Inc sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38.Reduced: Lennar Corp (LEN)
American Century Capital Portfolios Inc reduced to a holding in Lennar Corp by 9999%. The sale prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85. The stock is now traded at around $104.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -47.63%. American Century Capital Portfolios Inc still held -23,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
American Century Capital Portfolios Inc reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9999%. The sale prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $292.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -45.69%. American Century Capital Portfolios Inc still held -8,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Atlas Copco AB (ATCO A)
American Century Capital Portfolios Inc reduced to a holding in Atlas Copco AB by 9999%. The sale prices were between $502.8 and $558, with an estimated average price of $524.44. The stock is now traded at around $593.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -43.61%. American Century Capital Portfolios Inc still held -36,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
American Century Capital Portfolios Inc reduced to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 9999%. The sale prices were between $37.77 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $40.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -42.86%. American Century Capital Portfolios Inc still held -56,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Heico Corp (HEI)
American Century Capital Portfolios Inc reduced to a holding in Heico Corp by 9999%. The sale prices were between $125.8 and $148.24, with an estimated average price of $137.68. The stock is now traded at around $123.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -42.16%. American Century Capital Portfolios Inc still held -15,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Fox Corp (FOXA)
American Century Capital Portfolios Inc reduced to a holding in Fox Corp by 9999%. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.49. The stock is now traded at around $36.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -42.01%. American Century Capital Portfolios Inc still held -60,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.
