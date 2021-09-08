Logo
Relief Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX:RLF, OTCQB:RLFTF) (" Relief "), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, today announced that Jack Weinstein, Relief's Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference, being held virtually September 13-15, 2021.

The on-demand presentation will be available beginning September 13, at 7:00am ET on the Relief website at: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.relieftherapeutics.com%2Fnews-and-events and will be archived for a period of 90 days after the conference.

Management will also host one-on-one meetings during the event. Institutional investors who are registered for the conference can log into www.hcwevents.com to request a meeting with the company.

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate, RLF-100 TM (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy,

in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. In addition, Relief's recently completed acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH bring a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com . Follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG
Jack Weinstein
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
[email protected]

FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES:
Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
+1-917-633-6086
[email protected]

SOURCE: Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663140/Relief-Therapeutics-to-Participate-in-the-HC-Wainwright-23rd-Annual-Global-Investment-Conference

img.ashx?id=663140

