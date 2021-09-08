Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ:LOGI) is simplifying personal workspaces and improving the video meeting experience for remote and hybrid workers with the launch of Logi+Dock, an all-in-one docking station with one-touch meeting controls and a built-in speakerphone, targeted to be certified for Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom. With Logi Dock, Logitech provides professionals one sleek solution to optimize their desk setup and create a more productive workspace as many organizations transition to permanent hybrid workforces.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005348/en/

LogiDockBusinesswire.jpg

Logi Dock all-in-one docking station declutters the desktop and makes joining meetings easy (Photo: Business Wire)

"When the pandemic hit, we spent an incredible amount of time with our end users to understand their needs and pain points in a work-from-home world. The result was Logi Dock," said Scott Wharton, general manager and vice president, Logitech Video Collaboration. "This is a disruptive, simple, and modern docking solution along with key collaboration features like one-touch-to-join and better mute control. And not insignificantly, it turns our cluttered ‘rats nest’ of cabling into the elegant workspace we all aspire to have."

As 77% of Americans believe that desk clutter affects their productivity1, Logi Dock is designed to declutter the desktop by providing a single connection point for desktop devices. Logi Dock connects up to five USB peripherals and up to two monitors — while charging your laptop up to 100W. One cable connection from Logi Dock to the laptop eliminates excess wires, dongles and unnecessary chargers for a cleaner, more organized workspace.

Logi Dock integrates with Logi Tune, an intuitive app that helps control and customize the experience of Logitech personal collaboration devices. When combined with Logi Tune’s calendar integration, Logi Dock provides intelligent lighting cues to notify when a meeting is about to start and comes with intuitive buttons to join, mute, turn the camera on/off2, and end calls, creating an effortless meeting experience.

Because productive collaboration is largely dependent on high-quality audio experiences, Logi Dock is built with enterprise-grade audio. Users can leverage the noise-canceling speakerphone and, for private conversations, automatically switch audio to a Zone Wireless headset or Zone True Wireless earbuds. Once a meeting concludes, users can then switch to music from Logi Dock’s powerful, expertly-tuned speaker.

Logi Dock is available in two colors: Graphite and White (Graphite only for Teams). The easy-to-set-up docking station will be certified to work with leading video conferencing platforms, providing one-touch meeting controls and enterprise-grade audio. In today and tomorrow’s remote and hybrid work world, Logi Dock transforms any personal desktop, private office, or focus room into the ideal workspace for better, more productive workdays.

Pricing and Availability

Logi Dock will be globally available in Winter 2021 with an MSRP of $399. Logi Tune calendar feature will be available later this month. To learn more about Logitech’s newest solutions, visit our website.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions by designing experiences so everyone can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Logitech designs and creates products that bring people together through computing, gaming, video, streaming and creating, and music. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech+G, ASTRO+Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue+Microphones, Ultimate+Ears and Jaybird. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company+blog or %40Logitech.

1 https%3A%2F%2Foptimumabq.com%2Freclaim-your-productivity-with-a-clean-and-organized-workspace%2F+%0A
2 Support+may+vary+by+video+conferencing+service+provider.+See+compatibility+page+for+latest+information.

(LOGIIR)

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210908005348r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005348/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment