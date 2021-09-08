Focused Large Cap Value Fund Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Allstate Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sells Nestle SA, Johnson Controls International PLC, Republic Services Inc

- New Purchases: UNH, ALL, KMB,
- Added Positions: CERN, CB, JNJ, MRK, ZBH, SIE, RGA, JPM, TTE, VZ, BDX, TFC, CL, OTEX, MDT, CAG, PNW, ATO, LMT, TEL, PEP, WMT, DUK,
- Reduced Positions: BRK/B, RSG, BK, ROG, UL, EMR, MMC, CVX, UHS, MDLZ, RTX, HUBB, ORCL, AFL,
- Sold Out: NESN, JCI,
For the details of Focused Large Cap Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/focused+large+cap+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Focused Large Cap Value Fund
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 342,700 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.06%
- Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 374,255 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.09%
- Unilever PLC (UL) - 689,485 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.61%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 258,080 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.49%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B) - 140,231 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.15%
Focused Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $421.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 36,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Focused Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $131.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 95,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Focused Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $139.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 76,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Focused Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 31.73%. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $75.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 353,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Focused Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 42.53%. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $181.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 128,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Focused Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 26.74%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 253,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Focused Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 35.50%. The purchase prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $146.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 90,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Nestle SA (NESN)
Focused Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $105.34 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $110.51.Sold Out: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Focused Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4.Reduced: Republic Services Inc (RSG)
Focused Large Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Republic Services Inc by 31.26%. The sale prices were between $99.35 and $112.05, with an estimated average price of $107.23. The stock is now traded at around $123.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Focused Large Cap Value Fund still held 132,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Roche Holding AG (ROG)
Focused Large Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Roche Holding AG by 20.81%. The sale prices were between $297.15 and $349.15, with an estimated average price of $316.88. The stock is now traded at around $362.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Focused Large Cap Value Fund still held 56,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)
Focused Large Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Universal Health Services Inc by 22.65%. The sale prices were between $133.39 and $160.6, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $155.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Focused Large Cap Value Fund still held 64,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Focused Large Cap Value Fund. Also check out:
1. Focused Large Cap Value Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Focused Large Cap Value Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Focused Large Cap Value Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Focused Large Cap Value Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment