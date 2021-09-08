Focused Large Cap Value Fund Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Allstate Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sells Nestle SA, Johnson Controls International PLC, Republic Services Inc

New Purchases: UNH, ALL, KMB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Allstate Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Cerner Corp, Chubb, sells Nestle SA, Johnson Controls International PLC, Republic Services Inc, Roche Holding AG, Universal Health Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Focused Large Cap Value Fund. As of 2021Q2, Focused Large Cap Value Fund owns 43 stocks with a total value of $953 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 342,700 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.06% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 374,255 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.09% Unilever PLC (UL) - 689,485 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.61% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 258,080 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.49% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B) - 140,231 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.15%

Focused Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $421.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 36,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Focused Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $131.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 95,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Focused Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $139.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 76,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Focused Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 31.73%. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $75.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 353,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Focused Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 42.53%. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $181.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 128,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Focused Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 26.74%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 253,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Focused Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 35.50%. The purchase prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $146.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 90,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Focused Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $105.34 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $110.51.

Focused Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4.

Focused Large Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Republic Services Inc by 31.26%. The sale prices were between $99.35 and $112.05, with an estimated average price of $107.23. The stock is now traded at around $123.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Focused Large Cap Value Fund still held 132,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Focused Large Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Roche Holding AG by 20.81%. The sale prices were between $297.15 and $349.15, with an estimated average price of $316.88. The stock is now traded at around $362.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Focused Large Cap Value Fund still held 56,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Focused Large Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Universal Health Services Inc by 22.65%. The sale prices were between $133.39 and $160.6, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $155.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Focused Large Cap Value Fund still held 64,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.