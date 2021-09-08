Focused Large Cap Value Fund Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Allstate Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sells Nestle SA, Johnson Controls International PLC, Republic Services Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Focused Large Cap Value Fund Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Allstate Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sells Nestle SA, Johnson Controls International PLC, Republic Services Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Focused Large Cap Value Fund (Current Portfolio) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Allstate Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Cerner Corp, Chubb, sells Nestle SA, Johnson Controls International PLC, Republic Services Inc, Roche Holding AG, Universal Health Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Focused Large Cap Value Fund. As of 2021Q2, Focused Large Cap Value Fund owns 43 stocks with a total value of $953 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Focused Large Cap Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/focused+large+cap+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Focused Large Cap Value Fund
  1. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 342,700 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.06%
  2. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 374,255 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.09%
  3. Unilever PLC (UL) - 689,485 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.61%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 258,080 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.49%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B) - 140,231 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.15%
New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Focused Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $421.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 36,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Focused Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $131.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 95,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Focused Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $139.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 76,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Focused Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 31.73%. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $75.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 353,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Focused Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 42.53%. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $181.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 128,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Focused Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 26.74%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 253,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Focused Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 35.50%. The purchase prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $146.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 90,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Nestle SA (NESN)

Focused Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $105.34 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $110.51.

Sold Out: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Focused Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4.

Reduced: Republic Services Inc (RSG)

Focused Large Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Republic Services Inc by 31.26%. The sale prices were between $99.35 and $112.05, with an estimated average price of $107.23. The stock is now traded at around $123.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Focused Large Cap Value Fund still held 132,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Roche Holding AG (ROG)

Focused Large Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Roche Holding AG by 20.81%. The sale prices were between $297.15 and $349.15, with an estimated average price of $316.88. The stock is now traded at around $362.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Focused Large Cap Value Fund still held 56,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)

Focused Large Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Universal Health Services Inc by 22.65%. The sale prices were between $133.39 and $160.6, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $155.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Focused Large Cap Value Fund still held 64,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Focused Large Cap Value Fund. Also check out:

1. Focused Large Cap Value Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Focused Large Cap Value Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Focused Large Cap Value Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Focused Large Cap Value Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider