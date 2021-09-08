NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Allstate Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sells Nestle SA, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC

- New Purchases: UNH, ALL, KMB,
- Added Positions: CERN, CB, ZBH, MRK, JNJ, RGA, SIE, TTE, CAG, TFC, OTEX, PNW, CL, JPM, BDX, LMT, TEL,
- Reduced Positions: BRK/B, BK, RSG, UL, ROG, EMR, CVX, MMC, MDLZ, UHS, RTX, ORCL, AFL, HUBB, CSCO, DUK, SON, TXN, PEP, WMT, MDT,
- Sold Out: NESN, JCI,
For the details of NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nt+focused+large+cap+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 989,333 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%
- Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 1,071,069 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
- Unilever PLC (UL) - 1,990,988 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.11%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 740,869 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B) - 404,951 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.44%
NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $421.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 105,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Allstate Corp (ALL)
NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $131.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 270,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $139.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 219,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cerner Corp (CERN)
NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 24.65%. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $75.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,000,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)
NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 35.59%. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $181.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 365,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 30.18%. The purchase prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $146.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 261,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Nestle SA (NESN)
NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $105.34 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $110.51.Sold Out: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4.Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B)
NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 22.44%. The sale prices were between $253.88 and $294.75, with an estimated average price of $279.01. The stock is now traded at around $287.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund still held 404,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Republic Services Inc (RSG)
NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Republic Services Inc by 33.8%. The sale prices were between $99.35 and $112.05, with an estimated average price of $107.23. The stock is now traded at around $123.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.72%. NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund still held 383,638 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Roche Holding AG (ROG)
NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Roche Holding AG by 23.98%. The sale prices were between $297.15 and $349.15, with an estimated average price of $316.88. The stock is now traded at around $362.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund still held 162,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.
