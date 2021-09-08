NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Allstate Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sells Nestle SA, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC

New Purchases: UNH, ALL, KMB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Allstate Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Cerner Corp, Chubb, sells Nestle SA, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, Republic Services Inc, Roche Holding AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund. As of 2021Q2, NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund owns 43 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 989,333 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 1,071,069 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% Unilever PLC (UL) - 1,990,988 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.11% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 740,869 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B) - 404,951 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.44%

NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $421.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 105,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $131.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 270,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $139.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 219,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 24.65%. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $75.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,000,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 35.59%. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $181.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 365,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 30.18%. The purchase prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $146.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 261,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $105.34 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $110.51.

NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4.

NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 22.44%. The sale prices were between $253.88 and $294.75, with an estimated average price of $279.01. The stock is now traded at around $287.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund still held 404,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Republic Services Inc by 33.8%. The sale prices were between $99.35 and $112.05, with an estimated average price of $107.23. The stock is now traded at around $123.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.72%. NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund still held 383,638 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Roche Holding AG by 23.98%. The sale prices were between $297.15 and $349.15, with an estimated average price of $316.88. The stock is now traded at around $362.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. NT Focused Large Cap Value Fund still held 162,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.