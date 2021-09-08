Logo
EXL to Participate in Upcoming Citibank Global Technology Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Holdings, Inc. ( EXLS), a leading operations management and analytics company, today announced that Rohit Kapoor, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at Citibank's 2021 Virtual Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 15. The discussion will begin at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 40 minutes. Mr. Kapoor will be discussing EXLS’s value proposition in which we utilize digital, analytics and AI solutions to help address our clients’ biggest challenges and unlock opportunities for growth. He will also be hosting 1x1 meetings with investors.

A live audio webcast and replay following the presentation will be accessible in the event and presentation section of EXL’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.exlservice.com.

About ExlService Holdings, Inc.

EXL ( EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps our clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating our domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, we look deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has approximately 33,000 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Canada, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves customers in multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statement in this release] are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to account for new or future risks or uncertainties.

Contact: Steven N. Barlow
Vice President, Investor Relations
(917) 596-7684
[email protected]

