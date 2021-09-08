Aramark Announces Food and Beverage Innovations as 2021 NFL Season Kicks Off

As fans return to stadiums across the country for the 2021 National Football League (NFL) season, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), the award-winning food and beverage partner of 10 NFL teams, is introducing a variety of innovative service offerings, state-of-the-art ordering methods, and signature food and beverage items to enhance the game day experience.

Pretzel Fries Served at Heinz Field. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Aramark remains at the forefront of stadium innovation, and we’re thrilled to once again showcase our commitment to service and hospitality through an expansive roll-out of technology innovations that we have piloted, measured, and perfected in the lead-up to this season,” said Alison Birdwell, President and CEO of Aramark Sports & Entertainment. “As fans return to cheer on their favorite NFL teams, our priority is to deliver world-class amenities, high-quality and great-tasting menu options, and convenient ordering and checkout methods to give fans the elevated experience they have come to enjoy and expect from Aramark and our renowned culinary team.”

GAME DAY SERVICE INNOVATIONS

To meet consumers’ desire for variety and convenience, Aramark’s accounts are expanding the presence of contactless ordering and checkout with branded technology solutions including:

Checkout-Free Drink Mkts – Fans at Empower Field at Mile High (nine in-stadium locations) and NRG Stadium (one in-stadium location) can skip the checkout line with Aramark’s checkout-free smart stores, powered by Zippin . Fans simply scan the Zippin app or card payment at entry, select what they want, and walk out.

Fans at Empower Field at Mile High (nine in-stadium locations) and NRG Stadium (one in-stadium location) can skip the checkout line with Aramark’s checkout-free smart stores, powered by . Fans simply scan the Zippin app or card payment at entry, select what they want, and walk out. Self-Checkout Markets – Aramark’s tried-and-true, AI-powered self-checkout devices visually identify food and beverage items and ring them up in a single transaction, no barcodes or scanning needed. Available via Mashgin at Walk Thru Bru, Drink Mkt, or Fan Favorites Express locations at Empower Field at Mile High, Arrowhead Stadium, M&T Bank Stadium, Paul Brown Stadium, and U.S. Bank Stadium. Making its debut in the Sports and Entertainment world, Aramark is introducing the Caper Counter . This sleek, self-checkout device can be found in the Great Hall and in the new Drink Mkt at Heinz Field.

Aramark’s tried-and-true, AI-powered self-checkout devices visually identify food and beverage items and ring them up in a single transaction, no barcodes or scanning needed. Mobile Beer Express – The newest in mobile-ordering innovation, mobile beer express locations at Paul Brown Stadium dubbed "Canopy Beer Express” allow fans to place an order for beer or water and pick it up immediately at any of the eight beer express locations. This Tapin2 -enabled service is quick and convenient so fans don't miss any of the on-field action.

The newest in mobile-ordering innovation, mobile beer express locations at Paul Brown Stadium dubbed "Canopy Beer Express” allow fans to place an order for beer or water and pick it up immediately at any of the eight beer express locations. This -enabled service is quick and convenient so fans don't miss any of the on-field action. Mobile Ordering + Pick-Up – Fans at nearly every Aramark stadium will be able to mobile order and pay via QR codes or within the team’s mobile app and pick up their items at select general concession locations.

Fans at nearly every Aramark stadium will be able to mobile order and pay via QR codes or within the team’s mobile app and pick up their items at select general concession locations. Mobile Ordering + In-Seat Delivery – At Empower Field at Mile High, Paul Brown Stadium, NRG Stadium, and U.S. Bank Stadium, Aramark has reimagined in-seat service for premium ticket holders. Instead of waiting for a server to come to their seat, fans can place an order anytime via QR codes or team mobile apps and the order will be delivered directly to them.

At Empower Field at Mile High, Paul Brown Stadium, NRG Stadium, and U.S. Bank Stadium, Aramark has reimagined in-seat service for premium ticket holders. Instead of waiting for a server to come to their seat, fans can place an order anytime via QR codes or team mobile apps and the order will be delivered directly to them. Self-Order Kiosks – Arrowhead Stadium (two in-stadium locations), Empower Field at Mile High (eight in-stadium locations) and NRG Stadium (two in-stadium locations) will offer self-order kiosks. Alongside self-fill soda machines and the option to mobile order at kiosk locations, Aramark staff can focus on speed of service and food quality to provide the best fan experience.

SPECIALTY COCKTAIL PROGRAM*

It’s time to raise a glass! Aramark has created new signature cocktails for several NFL teams as part of its “Cheers to Being Back Together” campaign. Served in souvenir pints throughout the season, each of the eight specialty cocktails is named for its home team: Perch Punch (Baltimore Ravens), Honey Bear (Chicago Bears), Bengal Bite (Cincinnati Bengals), Bucking Bronco and Gunslinger (Denver Broncos), Red Zone (Kansas City Chiefs), The Kick is Good (Philadelphia Eagles), and Steel City Sack (Pittsburgh Steelers).

SIGNATURE GAME DAY FARE**

In keeping with tradition to deliver a diverse selection of game day dishes, menu highlights for this year include:

Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos (Heinz Field) – three tortilla shells filled with buffalo cauliflower, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, and cilantro lime crema.

three tortilla shells filled with buffalo cauliflower, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, and cilantro lime crema. Burnt End Mac and Cheese (Arrowhead Stadium) – Kansas City-style, creamy mac and cheese topped with burnt ends and crispy onion rings.

Kansas City-style, creamy mac and cheese topped with burnt ends and crispy onion rings. Denver Cheesesteak (Empower Field at Mile High) – shaved sirloin, roasted green chiles, and chile con queso.

shaved sirloin, roasted green chiles, and chile con queso. Falafel Pita (U.S. Bank Stadium) – fried falafel with lettuce, cucumber, and onion, served with a side of hummus and potato chips.

fried falafel with lettuce, cucumber, and onion, served with a side of hummus and potato chips. H-Town Mac and Cheese (NRG Stadium) – creamy mac and cheese topped with brisket and fresh pico de gallo.

creamy mac and cheese topped with brisket and fresh pico de gallo. Impossible Sloppy Joe (U.S. Bank Stadium) – vegan sloppy joe served with a side of potato chips.

vegan sloppy joe served with a side of potato chips. Jimmy’s Famous Seafood Crab Cake (M&T Bank Stadium) – rolled in an egg roll with a cream cheese blend, served over coleslaw, and topped with mango ponzu and spicy mayo.

rolled in an egg roll with a cream cheese blend, served over coleslaw, and topped with mango ponzu and spicy mayo. John Dough Pizza Co. (Arrowhead Stadium) – signature cheese, pepperoni or white base pie, a perfect balance of saucy, cheesy, and crispy with customizable self-top afterbakes.

signature cheese, pepperoni or white base pie, a perfect balance of saucy, cheesy, and crispy with customizable self-top afterbakes. Love and Honey Fried Chicken (Lincoln Financial Field) – buttermilk-fried chicken tenders, cornbread, and honey butter served with house-made sauces.

buttermilk-fried chicken tenders, cornbread, and honey butter served with house-made sauces. Pretzel Fries (Heinz Field) – cooked pretzel fries with a side of buffalo chicken dip, topped with onion, celery, tomato, and ranch dressing.

cooked pretzel fries with a side of buffalo chicken dip, topped with onion, celery, tomato, and ranch dressing. Tony Luke’s Roast Pork Italian (Lincoln Financial Field) – thinly slicedroast pork topped with au jus, sautéed broccoli rabe spinach, and sharp provolone on freshly baked bread.

thinly slicedroast pork topped with au jus, sautéed broccoli rabe spinach, and sharp provolone on freshly baked bread. Tenders, Love and Chicken Signature Chicken Sandwich (Heinz Field, First Energy Stadium, Paul Brown Stadium, Soldier Field) – country-style fried chicken cutlet, thick-cut apple smoked bacon, Vermont cheddar, Roma tomatoes, leaf lettuce, house pickle, and herb remoulade on a butter toasted sesame-seed potato bun.

country-style fried chicken cutlet, thick-cut apple smoked bacon, Vermont cheddar, Roma tomatoes, leaf lettuce, house pickle, and herb remoulade on a butter toasted sesame-seed potato bun. Vegan Po’ Boy (Lincoln Financial Field) – crispy marinated tofu, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, spicy pickles, and creole Vegenaise on a vegan baguette.

LOCAL CHEF AND CELEBRITY PARTNERSHIPS**

Aramark partners with premier restaurateurs and top local and celebrity chefs who will be introducing new offerings at stadiums this season. Among those menu items:

Frank Bonanno Concepts Pork Belly Bao Buns (Empower Field at Mile High) – steamed bun with pork belly, hoisin sauce, and green onions.

steamed bun with pork belly, hoisin sauce, and green onions. Hugo Ortega’s Taco Trio (NRG Stadium) – tacos de carnitas or barbacoa with the famous Hugorita.

tacos de carnitas or barbacoa with the famous Hugorita. Kevin Hickey’s Chicago Street Fair Fare (Soldier Field) – assortment from the acclaimed chef at The Duck Inn and Duck Inn Dogs.

assortment from the acclaimed chef at The Duck Inn and Duck Inn Dogs. Todd Johns’ Plowboys BBQ Nachos (Arrowhead Stadium) – tortilla chips topped with BBQ pulled pork, cheese sauce, sour cream, and jalapenos.

tortilla chips topped with BBQ pulled pork, cheese sauce, sour cream, and jalapenos. Vick Searcy’s Sauce the City (First Energy Stadium) – favorites from the chef’s former Ohio City Galley location including the D’ETE chicken sandwich, Cleveland hot chicken sandwich, chicken tenders with signature sauces, fries, and street corn.

Aramark partners with 11 National Football League teams to provide food and beverage, retail and/or facilities services – Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Seattle Seahawks.

*The Aramark Serves You Right! Alcohol Service Policy applies to all events at Aramark Sports & Entertainment properties. Service of alcoholic beverages is limited to two beverages per person, per transaction. Customers must have valid government-issued ID to purchase alcoholic beverages.

**Photos of Aramark’s NFL menu items can be downloaded here.

