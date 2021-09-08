General Mills Provides Business Review and Updates Fiscal 2022 Financial Outlook

In conjunction with its participation at the 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, General Mills (NYSE: GIS) provided a review of its North America Retail and Pet business segments, highlighted its enterprise priorities, and updated its full-year financial outlook for fiscal 2022.

The company reiterated the three key priorities that will be critical to its success this year:

1) Continuing to compete effectively by executing its Accelerate strategy to deliver competitive performance in an evolving operating environment. 2) Successfully navigating the dynamic cost environment, leveraging the company’s Holistic Margin Management productivity program, Strategic Revenue Management pricing actions, and other efficiency efforts to address input cost inflation and other cost headwinds. 3) Executing its portfolio and organization reshaping actions without disrupting the base business. The company completed the acquisition of Tyson Foods’ pet treats portfolio on July 6, 2021, and expects to complete the divestiture of its European Yoplait operations by the end of the calendar year.

General Mills updated its full-year fiscal 2022 targets, taking into consideration the evolving operating environment as well as the recent completion of its pet treats acquisition:

Organic net sales are now expected to be toward the higher end of the prior range of down 1 to 3 percent, primarily reflecting stronger-than-expected sales performance in the first quarter.

As part of the company’s attendance at the 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, Jon Nudi, Group President - North America Retail, Bethany Quam, Group President - Pet segment, and Jeff Siemon, Vice President - Investor Relations, will participate in a webcasted presentation and fireside chat today, September 8, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. Central time. In addition, General Mills plans to report results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, and will webcast a question-and-answer session on those results at 8:00 a.m. Central time on that day. Interested parties can access the webcasts of the Barclays conference and the company’s discussion of its first-quarter results at www.generalmills.com%2Finvestors.

