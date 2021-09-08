Lincoln Electric to Present at the Morgan Stanley 9th Annual Laguna Conference

CLEVELAND, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. ( LECO) today announced that Gabriel Bruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Morgan Stanley 9th Annual Laguna Conference being held virtually on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 1:30p.m. Eastern Time.



The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on our Investor Relations web site at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com . A replay will also be accessible on our Investor Relations web site.

About Lincoln Electric