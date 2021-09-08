Logo
VSiN Launches as Add-On Option for YouTube TV

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Leading Streaming Service Adds the Sports Betting Network to Its Sports Plus Add-On Package

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSiN, the only sports betting network dedicated to providing real-time news and analysis across every major sport, round the clock, seven days a week and a subsidiary of DraftKings Inc. ( DKNG), today announced a content distribution deal with YouTube TV to deliver sports betting news, analysis and insights. Beginning today, subscribers will have access to VSiN’s leading sports betting and entertainment programming as part of YouTube TV’s Sports Plus add-on package for $10.99/month.

“VSiN is incredibly excited to bring its new 24/7 fall lineup of premier sports betting analysis to YouTube TV,” said Brian Musburger, founder and Chief Executive Officer of VSiN. “As the first sports betting content provider of the streaming service, we look forward to delivering original programming from some of the biggest names in the industry to the millions of YouTube TV subscribers and the growing number of fans who wager on sports across the country.”

The VSiN channel on YouTube TV will provide subscribers of YouTube TV Sports Plus with access to more than 100 live linear hours of programming each week, driven by leading media and industry experts including morning talk personalities Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard, sports betting analytics expert, Gill Alexander, former football executive, Michael Lombardi and sportscasting legend, Brent Musburger.

“VSiN is the trusted authority in sports betting news, information, and analysis and a foundational pillar of DraftKings’ overarching media strategy,” said Brian Angiolet, Chief Media Officer at DraftKings. “YouTube TV will provide our millions of skin-in-the-game sports fans with a seamless and engaging content experience and as the convergence of betting and streaming technologies continues to expand, DraftKings will remain opportunistic in exploring additional opportunities on various platforms.”

VSiN’s sports betting content delivers the news, analysis and insights sports bettors need to make informed wagering decisions. Featuring the industry’s most knowledgeable sports betting experts and legendary book makers, VSiN informs and entertains the growing number of Americans betting on sports – whether they’re sharp bettors or brand new to the action. The unique content sets the stage for the day’s biggest sports betting events and shares expert tips and predictions across professional and college football and basketball, hockey, baseball, golf, and more.

About VSiN
VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who wager on sports and make sports betting a multibillion-dollar industry. Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, the network informs and entertains consumers with the latest sports betting news and industry trends on multiple platforms. Fans can access VSiN content on Comcast Xfinity, fuboTV, Sling TV, Rogers’ Sportsnet, NESN, MSG Networks, Marquee Sports Network, AT&T Pittsburgh, beIN SPORTS, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, terrestrial radio stations throughout the U.S., VSiN.com,VSiN.com/Podcasts and theVSiN app.

VSiN has newsroom studios in the sportsbooks at theSouth Point Hotel, Casino and Spa andCirca Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, as well as satellite studios in leading gaming properties across the country. VSiN is a subsidiary of DraftKings Inc. (

DKNG, Financial).

Media Contact:

VSiN
Michelle Musburger
[email protected]
773.230.0629


