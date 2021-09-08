Logo
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Conference to Take Place Virtually, September 13-15, 2021

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( DFFN) (“Diffusion” or the “Company”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen to areas where it is needed most, today announced that Robert Cobuzzi, Jr., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 13-15, 2021. The prerecorded presentation will be available starting at 7 a.m. ET on September 13, 2021 and will be accessible via the conference’s virtual platform by registered conference attendees. The presentation will be archived and available for viewing for 90 days, following the conference.

Dr. Cobuzzi will provide an overview of Diffusion’s business highlights and recent corporate and clinical achievements, as well as anticipated milestones in the clinical programs for trans sodium crocetinate (TSC), Diffusion’s lead product candidate. Diffusion has completed the first of three Oxygenation Trials, which are intended to guide the selection of indications and doses to be pursued for future development of TSC. Diffusion plans to select the initial indication by year-end 2021, and initiate a Phase 2 trial in that indication in the first half of 2022.

Additionally, Dr. Cobuzzi and members of the Diffusion management team will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical company executives.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event:H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: September 13-15, 2021
Time: Presentation available starting at 7 a.m. ET on September 13, 2021
Registration: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

Following the conclusion of the event, a recording of Dr. Cobuzzi’s presentation will be available under “Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://www.diffusionpharma.com/.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen to areas where it is needed most. Diffusion’s lead product candidate, TSC, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia, a serious complication of many of medicine’s most intractable and difficult-to-treat conditions. In addition to TSC, Diffusion’s product candidate DFN-529, a novel, allosteric PI3K/Akt/mTOR Pathway inhibitor, is in early-stage development. For more information, please visit us at www.diffusionpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express and implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including regarding the Company’s near-term strategic priorities and the potential therapeutic value of TSC. The Company may, in some cases, use terms such as “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained herein, forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and as a result, the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Particular risk and uncertainties include, among other things, those related to: the Company’s ability to design, initiate, enroll, execute, and complete its ongoing and planned studies evaluating TSC; the optimal doses and dosing regimens of TSC in connection with the potential treatment of any particular disease or indication; general economic, political, business, industry, and market conditions, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; and the other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof (or such earlier date as may be identified) and, except as required by applicable law, rule, or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any such statements after the date hereof.

Contacts
Investors:
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Maureen McEnroe, CFA / Lisa Sher
[email protected] / [email protected]

Media:
Kate Barrette
RooneyPartners
(212) 223-0561
[email protected]

