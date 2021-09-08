Logo
Caladrius Biosciences to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. ( CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease, today announced that David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and CEO of Caladrius, will provide a corporate update and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference to be held September 13-15, 2021.

The presentation will be available on-demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal, starting at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, September 13, 2021.

If you are an institutional investor and would like to listen to the Company’s presentation, please click on the following link to register for the conference: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease. We are developing first-in-class cell therapy products based on the finely tuned mechanisms for self-repair that exist in the human body. Our technology leverages and enables these mechanisms in the form of specific cells, using formulations and modes of delivery unique to each medical indication.

The Company’s current product candidates include: CLBS16, the subject of both a recently completed positive Phase 2a study and a newly initiated Phase 2b study (www.freedom-trial.com) in the U.S. for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction (“CMD”); CLBS12 (HONEDRA® in Japan), recipient of orphan designation for Buerger’s Disease in the U.S. and, in Japan, recipient of a SAKIGAKE designation and eligible for early conditional approval for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (“CLI”) and Buerger’s Disease based on the results of an ongoing clinical trial; and CLBS201, designed to assess the safety and efficacy of CD34+ cell therapy as a treatment for diabetic kidney disease (“DKD). For more information on the Company, please visit www.caladrius.com.

Contact:

Investors:
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.
John Menditto
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Phone: 908-842-0084
Email: [email protected]

Media:
Real Chemistry
Rachel Girard
Real Chemistry
Phone: 401-477-4030
Email: [email protected]

