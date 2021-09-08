Logo
VYNE Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Investment Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. ( VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”) today announced that David Domzalski, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference to be held virtually from September 13th - 15th.

The presentation will take the form of a fireside chat, which will be available on demand here beginning September 13th at 7:00 AM (ET) and archived for 90 days. Management will also be available for 1-on-1 meetings with investors.

Date:September 13
Time:On Demand, beginning at 7:00 AM (ET)
Webcast:VYNE Fireside Chat

For more information about the 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, please visit the H.C. Wainwright conference website https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.
VYNE’s mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative, and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions.

With expertise in topical medicine innovation as a springboard, VYNE is working to develop and commercialize a variety of therapies for major immuno-inflammatory conditions and rare skin diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company’s unique and proprietary pipeline includes Phase 3 ready FCD105 (3% minocycline and 0.3% adapalene) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris, FMX114 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis and a library of bromodomain & extra-terminal domain inhibitors in both topical and oral forms for the treatment of major immuno-inflammatory conditions and rare skin diseases. VYNE has received FDA approval for AMZEEQ® (minocycline) topical foam, 4%, the world’s first topical minocycline, and for ZILXI® (minocycline) topical foam, 1.5%, the first minocycline product of any kind to be approved by the FDA for use in rosacea. For more information about our approved products, please see AMZEEQ’s Full Prescribing Information at AMZEEQ.com and ZILXI’s Full Prescribing Information at ZILXI.com.

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its investigational products, visit www.vynetherapeutics.com or follow VYNE on Twitter. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Investor Relations:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
646-889-1200
[email protected]

Tyler Zeronda
Chief Financial Officer
VYNE Therapeutics
908-458-9106
[email protected]

